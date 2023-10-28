Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Miles Leaburn; club planning January move for Ivan Toney, and more - October 28, 2023

Chelsea host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 28) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to pick up three points to help his team continue their recent good run - unbeaten in four games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Charlton Athletic's Miles Leaburn. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 28, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Miles Leaburn

Chelsea are interested in Miles Leaburn, according to The Daily Mail. The 19-year-old has been in red-hot form for Charlton Athletic this season.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, who are keen to bring their former academy back to the club. Leaburn rose through the ranks with the Blues before leaving in 2019.

He has six goals in 515 minutes this campaign. The London giants are in the market for attacking reinforcements in 2024 and have added the teenager to their wishlist.

Leaburn's contract with Charlton runs till 2025, and Chelsea are likely to face competition from Brentford for his services.

Blues planning January move for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Ivan Toney in January, according to The Independent.

The Englishman is currently serving an eight-month ban from football due to betting related activities. However, he's set to be available for transfer in the winter transfer window, when his ban ends, and the Blues are interested in his services.

A new striker remains high up in the agenda for the London giants following their struggles in front of goal this season. With Romelu Lukaku no longer part of plans, Pochettino has identified Toney as an option and wants to bring him in at the turn of the year. Brentford are likely to let Toney leave for the right price.

Mauricio Pochettino provides Christopher Nkunku update

Christopher Nkunku (right) is yet to kick a ball at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Christopher Nkunku is edging closer to full fitness.

The French forward joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer but remains sidelined since picking up an injury in pre-season. The Blues have struggled in front of goal in his absence this season.

Pochettino told the club's website that he's hopeful that Nkunku will ]make his debut after the November international break.

"He is doing really really well; (he) is working really hard. He is close and, hopefully, as soon as possible we can have him involved again.

"He is a really important player for us. Maybe after the international break (in November), he will be involved, maybe. It’s not sure," said Pochettino.

Pochettino added that Nkunku could be a key member of Chelsea's starting XI.

"He is a player that can provide goals and we have been missing goals. That is why we think he can be important for us – he has proved he can score goals in the Bundesliga.

"Of course, if you compare with different offensive players, maybe with eight or ten goals from Nkunku our situation is completely different because they are the goals we are missing to be in a different position," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"We can't complain, and we need to work so things can happen. So we are looking forward to recovering him and for him to help the team score more goals, earn more goals, and be a in a different position in the table."

Nkunku bagged 70 goals and 56 assists in 170 games across competitions for RB Leipzig.