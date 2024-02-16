Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Mohammed Kudus; club advised to target Xabi Alonso, and more - February 16, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (February 17). Mauricio Pochettino’s team are tenth after 24 games, while their opponents are second.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to consider Bayer Leverkusen boss Xavi Alonso as Pochettino’s replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 16, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Mohammed Kudus, according to Fichajes. The Ghanaian attacking midfielder arrived at West Ham United from Ajax in the summer and has been a success. Kudus has 13 goals and three assists in 30 appearances across competitions, earning admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers have been in a poor run of form recently, nd David Moyes’ future remains up in the air. The Blues are hoping to make the most of the uncertainties surrounding the club and prise Kudus away from the London Stadium.

The report adds that they are even willing to offer €45 million for his services. Arsenal also have their eyes on the 23-year-old but will have to offload players before they can target him.

Blues advised to target Xabi Alonso by former player

Xabi Alonso has been a revelation at the BayArena

Former Blues midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons the club should move for Xabi Alonso as a possible replacement for Pochettino.

The Argentinean is under pressure after failing to get his team firing on all cylinders. Alonso, meanwhile, has been working wonders with Leverkusen and has taken them to the top of the Bundesliga

Petit told Betway that the Blues need someone with a vision and added that former manager Jose Mourinho isn’t his preferred choice.

“I think that Chelsea need a proper manager with a vision, just like what (Mikel) Arteta had for Arsenal. But they need to give him time to implement what he wants to do with the players.

"Mourinho is free, so he could be an option. But he’s not my preference. There are new managers who are doing great things,” said Petit.

He continued:

“I’m thinking about Xabi Alonso for example. I’m very impressed with his work in Germany, but there are many great managers that are available.

"Mourinho could be a choice. He's been successful at the club, but we all know that he comes with drama. I’m not sure that’s what Chelsea need. They need someone calm and need continuity at the club.”

Mourinho parted ways with AS Roma last month and is yet to take up his next project.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Conor Gallagher future

Conor Gallagher has been in impressive form at Stamford Bridge this season.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano reckons the Blues could tie Conor Gallagher to a new deal this summer.

The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract, and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Gallagher is reportedly a target for Tottenham Hotspur, who were interested in his services in January.

On the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said that the 24-year-old is not close to extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s really important to see what Chelsea want to do now because the negotiations to extend his contract were never advanced or concrete so far. There was never really an agreement close for Conor Gallagher to extend his contract – now it’s up to Chelsea,” said Romano.

He continued:

“I think these months will be crucial, March, April, May, to understand what Chelsea want to do, otherwise they have to sell the player in the summer because it reminds me of the Mason Mount situation last year.”

Romano added that the Blues are likely to offload Gallagher unless he signs a new contract before the end of the season.

“So, it’s on Chelsea, if they want to extend his contract, it’s going to be time to make it happen now.

"Otherwise, in the summer, they can’t risk it with a player out of contract in the summer of 2025 to keep him at the club and then lose him as a free agent next year,” said Romano.

He continued:

“So, the interest from Tottenham remains, there are also other clubs interested in Conor Gallagher, so it would be an open market for him. It’s important to say for Chelsea that there’s still the possibility to extend his contract.”

Gallagher has three goals and six assists in 32 outings across competitions this season.