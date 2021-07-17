Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing move for Villarreal star, club receive setback in pursuit of Belgian striker and more - 16th July 2021

Chelsea are planning for a few changes to their squad before the start of the new campaign. The Blues narrowly finished fourth in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season and were beaten in the FA Cup final by Leicester City. Thomas Tuchel is aware that despite the UEFA Champions League triumph, his team needs improvements to fight for silverware in the next campaign.

The Blues are eager to bolster their backline, while they also want to add a new number nine to their ranks. Chelsea are also expected to let a few of their current stars leave this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 16 July 2021.

Chelsea eyeing move for Villarreal star

Alfonso Pedraza

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Alfonso Pedraza, according to Chelsea News. The Blues are planning to revamp their squad this summer, with Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso both set to be offloaded.

That would leave first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell without cover in the squad and Thomas Tuchel is targeting a move for the Villarreal full-back as a result. The Spaniard has a playing style similar to the Englishman's, which could help him settle quickly into the German manager’s tactics at Stamford Bridge.

EXCLU: Chelsea interest in Alfonso Pedraza is serious. They will look to sign him later this summer, if and when both Alonso and Emerson are gone. Villareal open to selling and player happy to move for big wage bump. — Will Faulks (@willfaulks) July 15, 2021

Chelsea are expected to step up their efforts to sign Pedraza in the coming days, but it will all depend on whether they can offload Emerson and Alonso. The Blues are not expected to have any problems in securing the Villarreal star's signature, as the Spaniard does not have a huge price tag on his head.

The 25-year-old is willing to move to the Premier League and is ready to play second fiddle to Chilwell at Stamford Bridge.

Blues receive setback in pursuit of Belgian striker

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku after the player’s agent hinted that Inter Milan are not interested in selling him this summer. The Blues have earmarked the Belgian striker as an alternative if they fail to secure Erling Haaland. The Serie A side are expected to sell players to balance their books, but Lukaku is not on that list.

The player’s agent Federico Pastorello recently had a meeting with the club hierarchy regarding his client’s future. Speaking to FC Inter News, Pastorello claimed that the Nerazzurri are calm about the situation regarding the former Chelsea striker.

“Romelu is on vacation and I think he deserves a holiday like he’s taking, there are no problems,” Pastorello added.

Chelsea striker set to join AC Milan

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has bid adieu to Chelsea as he prepares to join AC Milan on a permanent deal, Sky Sports reports. The Frenchman underwent his medical on Friday morning ahead of his long-awaited move.

Giroud put pen to paper on his contract with the Rossoneri after completing his medicals. The Serie A side reportedly paid £1m for his services, with add-ons of £1m to be paid in appearances-related bonuses. Giroud took to Twitter to thank Chelsea for his time at Stamford Bridge.

“To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments,” wrote Giroud.

To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments 🙏🏼



I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in Fa Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent. 🤩



Love Oli G 💙. pic.twitter.com/HytVlp0uYx — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) July 16, 2021

