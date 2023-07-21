Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Ollie Watkins; Conor Gallagher set to stay, and more - July 21, 2023

Chelsea are working to improve their squad ahead of a pivotal season. The London giants finished 12th in the Premier League last season and have appointed Mauricio Pochettino to get them back to the top.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Ollie Watkins. Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher is likely to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 21, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins could end up at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea are interested in Ollie Watkins, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The Blues are in the market for attacking reinforcements and have added the 27-year-old to their wishlist. The Englishman is a first-team regular with Aston Villa, who're unlikely to let their star man leave without a fight.

The London giants’ struggles in the final third last season has been a cause of concern. Pochettino has added Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to his attack.

However, the Argentinean manager remains keen for more firepower and is now eyeing Watkins. Chelsea have discussed the player in the boardroom but are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid.

Conor Gallagher set to stay

Conor Gallagher is likely to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher is likely to stay at Chelsea beyond the summer, according to Tutto Mercato Web.

The English midfielder was heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge in the last few weeks. However, it now appears that the Blues want him to stay and are even considering tying him down to a new deal.

The 23-year-old endured a difficult 2022-23 season with the London giants and appeared to be surplus to requirements. However, Gallagher has impressed Pochettino with his efforts, especially during the 5-0 friendly win over Wrexham. West Ham United are eyeing the Englishman with interest, having identified him as the ideal replacement for Declan Rice, who has joined Arsenal.

However, Pochettino wants Gallagher to stay and is likely to sanction a new deal for the 23-year-old. The Argentinean has a great track record with young players, and Gallagher could regain his form under the new manager next season.

Blues warned Rayan Cherki move won't be easy

Rayan Cherki (right) has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Transfer insider Jonathan Johnson has told Chelsea that a move for Rayan Cherki won't be a straightforward affair this summer.

The French attacking midfielder has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Lyon. The 19-year-old is the next big thing to come out of the Ligue 1 side, and the Blues reportedly want him at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson was full of praise for Cherki, who he compared with Eden Hazard.

"Rayan Cherki continues to attract speculation, and the latest is that Chelsea are in for him. He’s a very exciting talent, somebody who looks to have a great career ahead of him,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

"Similarly to Eden Hazard when he first established himself in Ligue 1, he looks very technically skilled, versatile, and he’s probably the best young player to emerge from Lyon’s youth academy for many years, possibly even since Karim Benzema."

However, Johnson said that prising Cherki away from Lyon could be a challenge.

“Castello Lukeba is of major interest to RB Leipzig now that Josko Gvardiol is nearing a switch to Manchester City, so it’s hard to imagine a situation where OL risk cashing in on Lukeba, Cherki and also Bradley Barcola, who is of major interest to a number of clubs in Europe, especially PSG," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“It’s going to be an interesting and potentially challenging summer for Lyon where all those players have major interest, and I think it makes it trickier for any one deal such as Cherki to Chelsea to come off, especially as Lukeba is the one who’s furthest along in sealing a move away at this moment in time.”

Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge has shifted the focus to talented young targets this summer.