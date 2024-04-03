Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Ousmane Diomande, club not planning Reece James exit, and more - April 3, 2024

Chelsea are preparing to face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, March 4, in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to pick up a win to get his season back on track.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Ousmane Diomande. Elsewhere, the London giants are not planning to offload Reece James this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 3, 2024.

Chelsea eyeing Ousmane Diomande, says journalist

Ousmane Diomande has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have Ousmane Diomande on their wish list, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Ivorian defender has gone from strength to strength with Sporting this season, registering 30 appearances across competitions.

Still only 20, Diomande is tipped to become a future superstar and the Blues apparently want him at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that prising him away from the Portuguese club will be a challenge.

“Regardless of Thiago Silva, although he does contribute, Chelsea have always planned to bring in a centre-back this summer. Ousmane Diomande is undoubtedly one name quite high on the list of possibilities. The challenge is the fee. It's not going to be an easy negotiation," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Sporting are clear with several players, including Viktor Gyokeres, that you pay the release clause or their number if there isn't one. Otherwise, you walk away. So, that will be Chelsea's only concern. It's not that they don't rate the player. They would move if it becomes financially viable, but it's just whether they get value because it won't be an easy negotiation with Sporting.”

Thiago Silva's contract with the London giants expires this summer, and with the veteran defender expected to leave, Diomande could be his replacement.

Blues not planning Reece James exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Reece James is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are not planning to offload Reece James, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrzio Romano. The English defender has struggled with injuries this season, but remains highly rated in the European circuit.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid reportedly have their eyes on the 24-year-old. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are willing to let him go this summer for a fair price.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“I don’t have anything on Reece James really either, the situation is really quiet. I’m sure Chelsea will try to make a profit with some players, as it’s something needed because of FFP, but Reece has always been considered an important part of the project so all quiet on this one, full focus on recovery and total commitment on the player side," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I expect Chelsea to be busy again in the transfer market, that’s for sure. It won’t be similar to January.”

James has appeared just nine times across competitions this season, missing multiple games due to injuries.

Ruben Amorim happy at Sporting

Ruben Amorim has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Ruben Amorim has insisted that he remains happy at Sporting. The Portuguese manager has been named by various reports as a possible replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

The Argentinean manager has failed to impress since taking charge at Stamford Bridge last summer, and his future remains up in the air. The Blues could be tempted to replace him with Amorim unless results improve in the coming weeks.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Ben Jacobs, the Portuguese stated that he remains focussed on Sporting.

“Right now, I’m focused on Sporting. I’m so proud to be Sporting’s coach. We’re focused on winning titles. You’ll see in the end, but I’ve a contract and I’m happy here. That’s the most important thing, more than a contract, that I’m happy here,” said Amorim

Mauricio Pochettino lost the EFL Cup final to Liverpool earlier this year and has also taken his team to the FA Cup semifinals, where they face Manchester City.