Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's side are 11th with four games to go.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in Barcelona midfielder Raphinha. Elsewhere, Manchester City have set their sights on Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 11, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Raphinha, according to Sport via Sport Witness. The Blues were eager to sign the Brazilian last summer from Leeds United but missed out, as he wanted to move to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has done a decent job at the Camp Nou, registering ten goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions. However, the Blaugrana are ready to cash in on him this summer to address their poor finances.

The La Liga leaders are hoping to make the most of interest from the Premier League on their star man. The Blues are among the clubs battling for his services and are leading the race for his services. Barcelona are hoping to raise €80 million from his sale this summer.

Manchester City want Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic has admirers at the Etihad.

Manchester City are interested in Mateo Kovacic, according to Football Insider. The Croatian midfielder enters the final year of his contract with Chelsea this summer but is yet to sign an extension. City are planning to prise him away to the Etihad at the end of the season.

The reigning Premier League champions were involved in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, but the 19-year-old looks set to sign for Real Madrid this summer. The Cityzens have identified Kovacic as an alternative to the English midfielder. The Croatian is no longer guaranteed first-team action at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Enzo Fernandez in January.

With the London giants expected to reinforce their midfield this summer, Kovacic could become surplus to requirements. The club could let him leave for a suitable offer.

Blues unlikely to sign Harry Kane this summer, says Sami Mokbel

Harry Kane is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Harry Kane this summer, according to journalist Sami Mokbel. The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, with neither Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nor Romelu Lukaku expected to be part of plans for next season.

Speaking recently, Mokbel said that there's a lack of world-class goalscorers available on the market at the moment.

“It (the number nine spot) is the hardest position to fill because there is such a lack of prolific goalscorers available right now. If you look just at the Premier League, Haaland’s had an incredible season – there’s no chance Chelsea get him – and likewise Mo Salah, it’ll be impossible for them to prise him away from Liverpool,” said Mokbel.

Mokbel also said that while a move for Kane might be unlikely, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic are options the London giants could explore.

"The one that could be available is Kane, but the likelihood of Daniel Levy selling to Chelsea, particularly their best player, is virtually not-existent," said Mokbel.

He continued:

"Osimhen of Napoli will be courted by a number of clubs, and I think Vlahovic of Juventus is another interesting name to throw into the mix. He was big on Arsenal’s radar and could become available on the market.

"Those players will cost a premium, but Chelsea do have the money. However, they will need to cut their squad size down first because it is so bloated.”

The final decision regarding the No. 9 target is likely to be taken by Mauricio Pochettino, who is widely reported to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

