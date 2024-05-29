Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing RB Leipzig ace; club locked in battle for Eberechi Eze, and more - May 29, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for the upcoming season after another trophyless campaign. The London giants have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, and further changes in the squad are expected this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are considering a move for a RB Leipzig striker this summer. Elsewhere, the club are battling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 29, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Benjamin Sesko, says journalist

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are considering a move for Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Slovenian striker is coming off a fine season with RB Leipzig, scoring 18 goals and setting up two in 42 games across competitions. His efforts have convinced the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, who are looking for a new No. 9 this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Phillips added that the Blues are planning to trigger the 20-year-old's £60 million release clause.

“Chelsea are seriously considering triggering his release clause that is believed to be around £60m and runs out at the end of June, per reports in Germany. The club will want to structure the fee of the release clause, so it’s never just as easy as triggering it,” wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“As I’ve reported for some time, Sesko is a top striker candidate for Chelsea this summer and he’s become more and more of a priority option on that shortlist. Other clubs are also looking at Sesko and could become real competition.”

Sesko is under contract with the Bundesliga club till 2028, and recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are also hot on his heels.

Blues locked in battle for Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze

Chelsea are locked in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Eberechi Eze, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Englishman earned rave reviews with his performances for Crystal Palace this season, registering 11 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions. The Blues are looking to add more creativity to their ranks this summer and have identified the 25-year-old as an option.

However prising him away from Selhurst Park won't be easy. The Eagles are reluctant to let Eze leave and will only consider a move for around £60 million. The player won't be short of options either; apart from the London duo, Manchester City also have their eyes on the Englishman and are considering a move this year.

Chelsea excited with Enzo Maresca appointment

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are excited about appointing Enzo Maresca as their next manager, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are looking for Mauricio Pochettino's replacement and have reportedly zeroed in on the Leicester City manager. Maresca is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge, as reported by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, but an official confirmation is awaited.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Foxes will receive £8-10 million in compensation for their manager.

“Enzo Maresca is on the brink of becoming Chelsea’s new head coach. He is expected to sign a minimum five-year guaranteed contract. Compensation is being finalised with Leicester in the region of £8-10m,” Jacobs

He added:

“Although it’s true several players were disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino leave, there is already excitement at what Maresca can bring. Chelsea’s players believe momentum is on their side and Maresca’s favoured 4-3-3 should favour the squad he inherits.”

Jacobs also said that the London giants are willing to be patient with the Italian, as they believe he's perfect for the job.

“Chelsea feel they have got an incredible manager. The ownership have always looked to the early days of Mikel Arteta, and the patience shown to him, and have even watched Amazon’s ‘All of Nothing’ documentary," wrote Jacob's.

He continued:

“Chelsea’s leadership team want to be patient, despite Maresca being their fourth permanent manager. The belief is Maresca is the perfect profile: young, progressive, possession based and, of course, a Pep disciple.”

Maresca helped Leicester City win the Championship and earn promotion to the Premier League.