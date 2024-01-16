Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Roberto Firmino; club want Luke Shaw, and more - January 16, 2024

Chelsea have endured a topsy turvy season under Mauricio Pochettino and are ninth in the Premier League after 21 games. Pochettino’s side next face Middlesbrough on January 23 in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg, where they are trailing 1-0 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in bringing former Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 16, 2024:

Chelsea eyeing Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in bringing Roberto Firmino back to the Premier League, according to The Telegraph.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 amid the prolonged injury woes of Christopher Nkunku. The French forward joined the London giants from RB Leipzig last summer but picked up a knee injury in pre-season. He recently returned to action, only to be sidelined with another knock.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have struggled in the absence of an experienced focal point of attack this season. Nicolas Jackson was brought in to replace Romelu Lukaku, but hasn’t lived up to the billing. The Blues are eyeing short-term deals to help them get through the season and also adhere to FFP norms. Firmino has emerged as an option.

The Brazilian forward left Liverpool last summer to join Al-Ahli but is keen to return to England. The 32-year-old is proven in the Premier League. He has 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 appearances across competitions for the Reds.

His experience could be key for the London giants. Karim Benzema is another option the club are looking at, with the Frenchman apparently unsettled at Al-Ittihad.

Blues want Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have set their sights on Luke Shaw, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Blues have endured rotten luck with their left-back position this season. Ben Chilwell has missed much of the campaign due to injuries and only recently returned to action.

Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella picked up an ankle injury in December and is sidelined for a while. Ian Maatsen has been sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund this month, leaving Pochettino short of options in the position.

Levi Colwill has been deployed as a makeshift left-back, but the London giants are now looking for a specialist. Shaw has caught their eyes, and the club now want the Englishman at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have internally discussed the possibility of a move for the player this month. Pochettino wants a senior face for the role, and Shaw has been identified as the ideal candidate.

However, the 28-year-old has endured injury woes of his own this season, and as such, a move could prove to be risky.

Tottenham Hotspur not eyeing Conor Gallagher, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur are not working on a move for Conor Gallagher at the moment, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2025, but he hasn’t been handed a new deal yet. Gallagher has held his own under Pochettino this season and is one of the Blues’ first-team regulars.

The 23-year-old has appeared 26 times across competitions for the London giants, including 24 starts. His efforts have earned him admirers at Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou a big admirer of Gallagher. Journalist Dean Jones has recently mentioned Tottenham as a possible destination for the 23-year-old.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano admitted that Postecoglou appreciates Gallagher but added that there are no talks in place right now.

“I think we will always have links between Conor Gallagher and Tottenham because he is super-appreciated by the club and especially by Ange Postecoglou.

"I’m still hearing it was since July/August that they started some contacts to understands the situation, and he’s always been super-appreciated by the manager, so the interest is there,” said Romano.

He continued:

“But, what I’m told right now is there is still no negotiations, club to club or club to agent to make the deal.

"Tottenham are very happy with the signings they completed, and with a new midfielder, it has to be with an opportunity or it has to be after outgoings.”

Gallagher rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and also impressed on loan with Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season.