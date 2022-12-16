Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Udinese striker; club enter race for Lazio midfielder, and more - December 16, 2022

Chelsea entrusted Graham Potter with first-team responsibilities after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel in September. The English manager has overseen a shaky start to his tenure so far, with his team eighth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues are keeping a close eye on an Udinese striker, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, the London giants have entered the race to sign a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 16, 2022:

Chelsea eyeing Beto, says Simon Phillips

Beto has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Beta, according to Simon Phillips. The Blues are expected to be active in January, and there will now be an urgency in their pursuit following the season-ending injury to Armando Broja.

The Albanian ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will not play again this season. Potter is looking to bring in a new No. 9 to take the youngster's place in the team.

The English manager is looking to upgrade his attack following a disappointing season. Beto has emerged as an option, with the 24-year-old impressing in Serie A.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants have been scouting the Portuguese this season.

"There’s also other names to watch. There’s Beto from Udinese. Chelsea have been scouting him all this season on recent scouting missions, and they’ve stepped them up, so he’s another one that could come up," said Phillips.

Beto has registered six goals and one assist in 16 appearances across competitions for Udinese this season.

Blues enter race for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to journalist Matteo Moretto via Team Talk. The Serbian midfielder caught the eye at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is already a target for Arsenal. The Blues have now joined the fray.

Graham Potter is seeking midfield additions in 2023, with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho likely to leave. Both players are in the final year of their contract at Stamford Bridge but are yet to agree to an extension.

Potter wants to bring in Milinkovic-Savic to add stability to the middle of the park and help his team return to their heydays.

The Serb has been a first-team regular at Lazio and has consistently performed well.

This season, the 27-year-old has registered 20 games across competitions, amassing five goals and seven assists. His contract runs out in 2024, but the player is not yet involved in talks to extend his stay.

Chelsea in touch with Youssoufa Moukoko’s entourage

Youssoufa Moukoko has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are in contact with representatives of Youssoufa Moukoko, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The German teenager is the next big thing to emerge out of Borussia Dortmund and is already tipped to achieve huge success in his career. The Blues are planning to build a team for the future and want the 18-year-old to arrive at Stamford Bridge to help achieve that objective.

Moukoko's contract expires at the end of the season, making him an enticing option for the London giants. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that Chelsea could target the player in January or sign him for free in the summer.

"I’m sure Todd Boehly is speaking to his representatives. Obviously, Moukoko, due to his contract situation, where he’s out of contract in the summer, can start talking to clubs from January," said O'Rourke.

He added:

"So whether Chelsea want to try and do this deal in the January transfer window or wait until the summer and sign him on a pre-contract, there are options there for them.”

The German has scored six goals and set up six more in 22 games across competitions for Dortmund this season.

