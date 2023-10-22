Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues eyeing Victor Osimhen; club willing to be patient with Reece James, and more - October 22, 2023

Chelsea drew 2-2 at home to Arsenal on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Cole Palmer and Mykhaylo Mudryk gave the hosts a 2-0 lead, but the Gunners fought back through Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard to steal a point.

Meanwhile, the Blues remain firmly in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants are ready to be patient with injured full-back Reece James.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 22, 2023:

Chelsea eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain informed about Victor Osimhen's situation at Napoli, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Nigerian striker has been in red-hot form for the Partnopei recently, helping them win the Serie A title last season. However, the player's future is up in the air following a recent social media controversy, with his contract expiring in 2025.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Napoli have placed a massive renewal offer on the table, but Osimhen is yet to respond.

"Guys, from what I’m hearing it’s true that in August, Napoli presented a very important contract extension proposal to Victor Osimhen. The biggest salary in Napoli’s history was on the table to convince him to extend a contract which expires in the summer of 2025, but the contract extension is absolutely far from being done," wrote Romano.

Romano added that the Blues will be in the mix for Osimhen next summer but ruled out Manchester United from the race.

"In the summer, it could be a different story. Chelsea are absolutely one of the clubs being kept informed on the situation, and this is very normal because we know they’ve been looking for a new striker for a long time," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Man United are very happy with Rasmus Hojlund in that position now. Osimhen’s situation in general is going to be one to watch in 2024, with Napoli still trying to get the player to extend his contract – and that won’t be easy."

Osimhen has six goals and an assist in 10 appearances across competitions this season for Napoli.

Blues willing to be patient with Reece James

Reece James (right) is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea are willing to be patient with Reece James, according to reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The English defender has suffered with injury issues once again this season and has only registered 82 minutes of first-team action. The 23-year-old is the captain and a talismanic figure at Stamford Bridge, and the London giants have struggled in his absence.

However, Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Blues want James to take his time to address his injury woes.

"It's a real issue for Reece James and a real issue for Chelsea. I think they just want to get it right once and for all, so if it means him being out for a prolonged period of time to make sure they sought it, I think Chelsea will be patient," said Sheth.

He continued:

"I'm not sure they would necessarily have been patient with another player, but this is Reece James. I think they see him as being close to a generational player in that position. He is so good and so important to the way that they play."

Real Madrid have their eyes on James and could move for him next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino seeking positives in Arsenal draw

Mauricio Pochettino is focusing on the positives despite a disappointing draw against Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea appeared set for a memorable win after leading 2-0 with 13 minutes remaining. However, they were left with a bad taste in the mouth after the Gunners forced a draw with two late goals.

Speaking to the club's website after the game, Pochettino insisted that the Blues were the better team on the night.

"Of course we are disappointed at the end, but we can’t only look at the last few minutes. There were many positive things. We were the better team. We lost two points in a way you never want to lose them, but after playing a team that was fighting for the Premier League last season we can take many positives and be proud," said Pochettino.

He continued:

"We showed great character and personality. We were competitive, we deserved more, and we need to keep believing because good things will arrive. I like the way the players are feeling now. They are really upset. I want to see that. But we need to keep working. We are in a good way."

Pochettino's men are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, winning thrice.