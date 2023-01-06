Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Arsenal competition for Declan Rice; Enzo Fernandez talks hit standstill, and more - January 6, 2023

Chelsea succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on Thursday (January 5) against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs reckons the Blues could face competition from Arsenal for the signature of Declan Rice. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that talks between the London giants and Benfica for Enzo Fernandez have hit a standstill.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 6, 2023:

Chelsea face Arsenal competition for Declan Rice, says Ben Jacobs

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war in London.

Chelsea could face competition from Arsenal for the signature of Declan Rice, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and the Blues are eager to take him back to Stamford Bridge. New manager Graham Potter is planning to revamp the midfield amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho.

Punch Drunk Arsenal @PunchDrunkAFC | 🗣: Ben Jacobs on AFC’s interest in Declan Rice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“Rice is ready for a new challenge, and he’s spoken positively about Arsenal, praising Arteta. We forget as well that footballers are human beings as well, and being in the right city for them is important.” #COYG | 🗣: Ben Jacobs on AFC’s interest in Declan Rice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿“Rice is ready for a new challenge, and he’s spoken positively about Arsenal, praising Arteta. We forget as well that footballers are human beings as well, and being in the right city for them is important.” #AFC 🔴⚪️ | 🗣: Ben Jacobs on AFC’s interest in Declan Rice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿“Rice is ready for a new challenge, and he’s spoken positively about Arsenal, praising Arteta. We forget as well that footballers are human beings as well, and being in the right city for them is important.” #AFC #COYG https://t.co/6ddgzRMbWX

The London giants have set their sights on Rice as an option and are hoping to rectify their mistake of letting the player leave as a teenager. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Arsenal could be better placed than Chelsea in the race for the 23-year-old.

“Sources have said on multiple occasions that Rice would like to stay in London, which opens the door to both Arsenal and Chelsea, perhaps more so than Manchester United. Rice, personally, is ready for a new challenge, and he’s spoken positively about Arsenal, praising Mikel Arteta,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Having said that, I don’t think it’s Champions League or bust for Rice. Chelsea have an ambitious project built around young players that they want for the long-term, and I think that will trump something like Champions League football. Still, the Champions League does affect a club’s budget, it can stop you getting more than one marquee signing.”

Rice has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Hammers this season, registering one goal and two assists.

Enzo Fernandez talks hit standstill, says Fabrizio Romano

Enzo Fernandez has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have hit a roadblock in their attempts to sign Enzo Fernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been locked in talks with Benfica to chalk out a move this summer. However, the Premier League giants are yet to match the Portuguese side’s valuation of the Argentinean.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Benfica's manager is not happy with Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez Benfica's manager is not happy with Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez 😳 https://t.co/Bj35RnwBn7

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said there are no more meetings scheduled between the two clubs.

“I can’t predict what decisions Chelsea will make next on Enzo Fernandez. But I can tell you what’s going on now: there are no more meetings scheduled while I’m writing,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Let’s see if Chelsea will return, if they will change their mind; but Chelsea offered €85m for Enzo, and Benfica president Rui Costa always said: €120m or nothing. So at the moment, no other clubs involved and situation to be resolved.”

Fernandez won the Best Young Player award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month.

Leandro Trossard wants to leave Brighton & Hove Albion

Leandro Trossard is likely to be on the move this summer.

Leandro Trossard is planning to leave Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Het Belang van Limburg via Caught Offside.

The Belgian forward has been in red-hot form for the Seagulls this season, generating interest from clubs across the continent. The Blues are already interested in him for the ‘Graham Potter’ connection, while Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on the player.

Trossard reckons he's ready to take the next step in his career and has turned down multiple contract extension offers from Brighton.

The 28-year-old has appeared 17 times for the Seagulls across competitions this season, registering seven goals and three assists. He could be an upgrade on the current options available at the club, while his versatility would also be an asset for Potter. Trossard is expected to leave the Amex this summer.

Poll : 0 votes