Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Barcelona competition for RB Leipzig defender; club willing to offer 2 players for AC Milan forward, and more - November 6, 2022

Chelsea succumbed to a 1-0 Premier League defeat against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 6). As a result, Graham Potter’s remain seventh in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Blues face competition from Barcelona for the services of a RB Leipzig defender. Elsewhere, the London giants are willing to offer two players to secure the signature of an AC Milan forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 6, 2022:

Chelsea face Barcelona competition for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could face competition from Barcelona for the signature of Josko Gvardiol, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The London giants are looking to add more steel to their backline next year and have identified the Croatian as a potential target. The club brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana to strengthen their defence this summer. However, with Thiago Silva at the fag end of his career, a new central defender is the need of the hour.

Gvardiol has been outstanding for Leipzig in recent seasons and has been an omnipresent figure in their starting XI this campaign. The 20-year-old has registered 18 appearances across competitions so far, scoring once.

The Blues are impressed with his performances and want him at Stamford Bridge but may have to ward off competition from the Catalans. The La Liga giants are eyeing Gvardiol as a replacement for Gerard Pique, who has announced his retirement.

Blues to offer two players for Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offer Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja in return for Rafael Leao, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Caught Offside.

The Blues are among the clubs hot on the heels of the Portuguese, who has been sensational for AC Milan this campaign. Leao has managed six goals from 18 games across competitions.

The London giants want to revamp their attack next year and are ready to leave no stone unturned to get Leao.

Milan could be tempted to let go of their prized asset if they receive a player-plus-cash deal involving Pulisic and Broja. The American has failed to break into the first team at Chelsea, and the Blues are ready to move him on.

The London giants are even willing to throw in Hakim Ziyech in the mix to convince the Rossoneri to part ways with Leao.

Raheem Sterling frustrated at Stamford Bridge, says Ian Wright

Raheem Sterling (centre) has blown hot and cold this season.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright reckons Raheem Sterling is unimpressed by Graham Potter’s decision to deploy him as a wing-back in recent games.

The Englishman left Manchester City this summer to arrive at Stamford Bridge and has consistently been one of the most lethal attackers in the league. However, Potter has opted to use him as a wing-back on a few occasions this season.

Speaking recently, Wright was at a loss for words to explain the rationale behind the new Blues manager’s decision.

"It’s one of the confusing things what Graham Potter is doing at the moment, I can’t get my head around it. When I did the analysis on the game (Chelsea’s defeat to Brighton), the full-back area, Brighton just absolutely tore them to shreds because you’ve got Pulisic and Sterling who are supposedly meant to come and try to help Chalobah and Cucurella. It wasn’t happening, and I couldn’t understand it," said Wright.

Wright added that Sterling may not be happy to don that role.

"There’s no way he can be happy playing that role, especially when you look at what he’s done at City, and the team he was playing in, everything was really concentrated on offence for him. It must be really strange and tough for him to go to a new club and have to play in a position like that. I hope they can sort that out soon for him," said Wright.

Sterling has appeared 18 times this season across competitions and has scored five times.

