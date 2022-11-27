Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Bayern Munich competition for West Ham United midfielder; club to listen to offers for Edouard Mendy, and more - November 27, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games, eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, but have a game in hand. Manager Graham Potter will look to finish inside the UEFA Champions League places.

Meanwhile, the Blues could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of a West Ham United midfielder. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips reckons the London giants could listen to offers for their goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 27, 2022:

Chelsea face Bayern Munich competition for Declan Rice

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war for his signature next summer.

Chelsea could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Declan Rice, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The West Ham United midfielder is among the finest in his position in Europe and is wanted at Stamford Bridge. The Blues allowed Rice to leave the club as a teenager and have lived to regret that decision.

The 23-year-old has developed into a world-class talent with the Hammers and is high up in Chelsea’s wishlist. However, the player also has admirers at Manchester United, who have had their eyes on Rice for a while. Bayern Munich have now entered the fray and could provide tough competition to the Premier League duo for his signature.

West Ham remain eager to extend Rice’s stay at the London Stadium, so prising him away would be no walk in the park. The Englishman has appeared 20 times for the Hammers this season, scoring once and setting up two more.

Blues to listen to offers for Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy could leave Stamford Bridge next summer.

Chelsea could listen to offers for Edouard Mendy next summer, according to Simon Phillips. The Senegalese goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order under Graham Potter.

The English manager has preferred to use Kepa Arrizabalaga as his preferred No. 1 at Stamford Bridge, giving rise to speculation regarding Mendy’s future.

The 30-year-old is under contract with the Blues till 2025 and rejected a new contract offer in September. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants have no fresh negotiations lined up for Mendy.

“On Chelsea’s side of things, they’re going to listen to offers for Mendy in the summer. Mendy has a contract that Chelsea, and Mendy were expecting to speak about extending very soon, but that’s gone stale, and there’s going to be no new talks at the moment,” said Phillips.

The journalist added that Chelsea are likely to secure a healthy transfer fee for Mendy next summer.

“Mendy’s people – and Mendy as well – are also considering and looking at other options. In the summer, that is one I’d expect to happen if Chelsea can get a good fee for him,” said Phillips.

The Senegalese is currently representing his nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lorenzo Pellegrini ideal fit for Chelsea, says Carlo Garganese

Lorenzo Pellegrini has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Lorenzo Pellegrini would be an ideal fit at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Carlo Gasganese.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Chelsea recently after impressing with AS Roma. The Italian midfielder has registered four goals and seven assists in 18 appearances across competitions for the Serie A side this season. He has emerged as a replacement for Mason Mount should the Englishman not sign a new deal.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Gasganese said that it would be next to impossible to prise Pellegrini away from his beloved Roma.

“Pellegrini, I think he would suit and fit the team, for sure. I think he’s a top player; he’s worthy of a top club like Chelsea. But the problem is with Pellegrini is he’s Roman born and bred, a Roma fan, has a huge association and connection with the club and the city,” said Garganese.

He continued:

“And we’ve seen in the past, this is a very Roman thing that Roma players, even world-class ones that could play for the best teams in the world, they don’t generally leave Roma.”

Mason Mount’s contract with the Blues expires in 2024, so the club’s plans to sign Pellegrini could pick up pace in 2023.

