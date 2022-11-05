Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Inter Milan full-back; Graham Potter says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to face Arsenal, and more - November 5, 2022

Chelsea will welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 6) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's wards need a win to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Blues could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of an Inter Milan full-back. Elsewhere, Potter has said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to face his old team.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 5, 2022:

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries could ignite a bidding war in London.

Chelsea could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to sign Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the Dutch full-back and could move for him in January. Potter wants a new right-back to compete with Reece James for a place in the starting XI and has seemingly found his man in Dumfries.

The 26-year-old joined Inter Milan last summer and has quickly worked his way into the first team.

The Dutchman has appeared 17 times for the Nerazzurri this campaign, scoring twice. James' recent injury could speed up Potter's pursuit of Dumfries, but Chelsea mayhave to ward off competition from Spurs for the Dutchman’s signature.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready to face Arsenal, says Graham Potter

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer

Graham Potter has refused to put too much thought into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to Arsenal on Sunday. The Gabon international will face his former side for the first time since leaving them in January this year to join Barcelona.

Speaking to the press, Potter said that it's unfair to concentrate on an individual and said that the Blues are focussed on delivering as a unit.

"Arsenal are doing really well and obviously the history makes it an interesting one for Auba. The past is the past as far as we’re concerned, so we’re just looking forward to the game and trying to play well. I don’t think we should make it about him," said Potter.

He continued:

"It’s about the team, and he’s an important part of the team for us to get the result we want, but it takes everybody. I understand the headlines are about him because it’s Arsenal, and there’s a narrative around that. There’s nothing we can do about that other than to try as a team to play well."

Potter added that the 33-year-old is looking forward to facing his old side.

"I think he’s looking forward to the game, and he’s excited for it. He’s been pretty normal from what I’ve seen. He’s quite a quiet guy, but I’m sure come matchday he’ll be determined," said Potter.

Aubameyang has three goals from 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Only one Blues player could break into Gunners team, says Kevin Campbell

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in inspired form this season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell reckons only Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea squad could break into the Arsenal team at the moment. The two teams will lock horns in the London Derby on Sunday.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed by The Metro, Campbell said that Potter's wards are not playing to their full potential this season.

"I’ve got to say that. It is harsh, but the only one who you can say has played up to standard, up to scratch or maybe above is Kepa (Arrizabalaga). Kepa has been outstanding, but I think when you look at what Arsenal have done this season, the numbers are where they are in the table, I don’t think any Chelsea player gets into that (team)," said Campbell.

He added:

"I am not saying Chelsea players are not top, when they are on fire probably more Chelsea players would get into this squad than Arsenal players, but they have just not been performing."

Potter has lost just once since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in September.

