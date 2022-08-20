Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues fail with €40 million bid for Atletico Madrid utility man; super agent advises club to end pursuit of Barcelona striker, and more - August 19, 2022

Chelsea travel to Elland Road on Sunday (August 21) to face Leeds United in their third Premier League game of the season. Thomas Tuchel will look to return to winning ways after a pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Blues have failed with a €40 million bid for an Atletico Madrid utility man. Elsewhere, super agent Jon Smith has advised the London giants to end their pursuit of a Barcelona striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 19, 2022:

Chelsea fail with €40 million bid for Marcos Llorente

Marcos Llorente has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's €40 million bid for Marcos Llorente has been rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to AS via Sport Witness.

The Spaniard has become a key player in Diego Simeone's side recently. His ability to operate in midfield and right-back position makes him an asset at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Carlos🐢 @CarIosSerranoo #CFC Confirmed. Together, Marcos Llorente and Atletico Madrid rejected €60M bid from Chelsea. Llorente wants to play in Madrid only - he’s a key part of the play and wants to stay. Confirmed. Together, Marcos Llorente and Atletico Madrid rejected €60M bid from Chelsea. Llorente wants to play in Madrid only - he’s a key part of the play and wants to stay. 🇪🇸🔵 #CFC https://t.co/bZbjO8UScl

The Blues were previously planning to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer. Tuchel is eager to refurbish his squad and remains in the hunt for added cover in multiple positions.

Llorente's qualities make him an enticing option for the German manager, but Los Rojiblancos have no intention of letting him leave. His contract runs till 2027, and his release clause is set at €120 million.

Jon Smith advises Blues to end Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pursuit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Jon Smith has advised Chelsea to abandon their plans to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Blues have turned to the Barcelona striker to address their striker conundrum.

They let Romelu Lukaku rejoin Inter Milan on loan, while Timo Werner moved permanently to his former club RB Leipzig. That has left them desperately short of options up front, which explains their interest in Aubameyang.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Smith said that the Gabon international could be a negative influence at Stamford Bridge.

"I don’t understand why they’re so intent on signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I think he showed his colours when it didn’t all go his way at Arsenal. Chelsea have got to try and knit together a very expensive squad with a whole bunch of egos. They really don’t need someone who is likely to have a negative influence," wrote Smith.

Aubameyang left Arsenal to join Barcelona earlier in January and scored 13 times in 23 outings across competitions.

Michael Bridge tips Conor Gallagher to leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge says Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Englishman was a revelation on loan at Crystal Palace last season but has struggled for minutes with Chelsea so far.

Gallagher, 22, previously expressed a desire to fight for his place under Tuchel. However, speaking on Sky Sports News, Bridge said that the English midfielder is likely to leave on loan to bolster his chances of appearing for England at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"Conor Gallagher said to me on their pre-season tour of Orlando ‘this is the season, no more loans for me’. […] But he hasn’t played many minutes yet for Chelsea, came on near the end against Everton. He won’t want that. He’s desperate to show himself," said Bridge.

He continued:

“I understand that he doesn’t want another loan move. I get that, but if he were to stay on the bench for the next few weeks, we’re going to say this many times, for many players: it’s World Cup year; it’s in November; you haven’t got that long."

Bridge added that there's already a beeline for Gallagher's signature.

"I just get that feeling that will there be a worry there from Conor Gallagher if he (Thomas Tuchel) brings another midfielder in. We know as well that half the Premier League or at least eight clubs I’d say would be very interested in taking him on a last-minute loan," said Bridge.

Gallagher appeared 39 times for Palace last season, scoring eight goals.

Edited by Bhargav