Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues favourites for Josko Gvardiol; AC Milan struggling to match Hakim Ziyech demands, and more - December 22, 2022

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter's wards are eight points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place, but Spurs have played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the frontrunners in the race for Josko Gvardiol. Elsewhere, AC Milan are struggling to meet Hakim Ziyech's wage demands. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 22, 2022:

Chelsea favourites for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Josko Gvardiol, according to Marca via Sport Witness. The Croatian is one of the most sought-after defenders in European football at the moment, and Real Madrid are also hot on his heels.

Gvardiol rose to prominence with his assured performances for RB Leipzig this season. The 20-year-old has been a rock at the back for the Bundesliga side, scoring once in 19 appearances across competitions. The Croatian was arguably the best defender at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation finish third.

His recent exploits have attracted the attention of the Blues. The London giants are expected to invest in their defence next year, with neither Wesley Fofana nor Kalidou Koulibaly living up to expectations. Thiago Silva is also in the twilight of his career, so the club must lay down succession plans for the Brazilian.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger A top source told me Chelsea is working very hard to sign Joško Gvardiol; they are desperate to get it done. Work is nonstop on this.



Summer move expected but trying for January. Chelsea are out front with the groundwork with his agent & RB Liepzig.



#CFC



(@siphillipssport) A top source told me Chelsea is working very hard to sign Joško Gvardiol; they are desperate to get it done. Work is nonstop on this.Summer move expected but trying for January. Chelsea are out front with the groundwork with his agent & RB Liepzig. 🚨 A top source told me Chelsea is working very hard to sign Joško Gvardiol; they are desperate to get it done. Work is nonstop on this.Summer move expected but trying for January. Chelsea are out front with the groundwork with his agent & RB Liepzig.#CFC(@siphillipssport)

Gvardiol has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role. Still only 20, he has a wise head on his shoulders that belies his tender years as he looks set for a glorious career. Chelsea are eager to lap him up now and oversee his exponential growth at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, though, face competition from Los Blancos, who also want the future Galactico at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell their prized asset and are likely to demand a fortune for his signature.

AC Milan struggling to match Hakim Ziyech demands

Hakim Ziyech (left) has admirers at the San Siro.

AC Milan are struggling to match Hakim Ziyech's salary demands, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Moroccan is expected to leave Chelsea after failing to convince Potter. The 29-year-old enjoyed an impressive run with the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, so the Rossoneri want to secure his signature.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



#Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech's wage demands of €7-8million a season are an issue for AC Milan who only want to offer that kind of money to Rafael Leao.

However, a deal appears complicated, as the Serie A giants are unable to hand him a salary of his choice. Ziyech currently pockets €6 million annually at Stamford Bridge and desires €7-8 million per year after his stellar World Cup campaign, which appears beyond Milan.

As such, even though the Moroccan is likely to leave the London giants in January, a move to the San Siro looks unlikely.

Blues ready to pay €90 million for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has been a revelation at the Amex.

Chelsea are willing to offer €90 million to secure the services of Moises Caicedo, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The 21-year-old has been a first-team regular for the Seagulls, scoring once in 16 appearances across competitions. His impressive run has generated interest from the Blues.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Chelsea could consider spending around €90 million on Moises Caicedo, who would replace N'Golo Kante.



[Source: @fichajesnet]

Potter is sweating on the future of N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with the London giants but looks unlikely to extend his stay.

Chelsea have identified Caicedo as the perfect player to fill Kante's boots. However, the Ecuadorian is a key figure for Brighton, so prising him away would be complicated. The Blues also face competition from Liverpool for the 21-year-old. The London giants, though, are willing to pay a premium to get their man.

