Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues handed opportunity to complete Eden Hazard return; Atletico Madrid interested in Marcos Alonso, and more - 5 April 2022

Chelsea will host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to use the home advantage to the fullest ahead of the second leg in Madrid next week.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been handed an opportunity to sign Eden Hazard this summer. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid are interested in Marcos Alonso.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th April 2022:

Chelsea handed opportunity to complete Eden Hazard return

Eden Hazard could return to the Premier League this summer.

Chelsea have been afforded the opportunity to secure the signature of Eden Hazard on loan, according to Caught Offside via AS. The Belgian has struggled for form with Real Madrid, so the La Liga giants are planning to offload him on loan at the end of the season.

Hazard enjoyed a glorious stint with the Blues after arriving in 2012. He left Stamford Bridge in 2019, hoping to hit a higher level with Los Blancos.

Unfortunately, injuries and lack of form have hurt his chances in Spain. The player is currently recovering from ankle surgery and is unlikely to play again this season.

Real Madrid are aware it will be next to impossible to get a good deal for Hazard this summer. As such, they want to offload him on loan, hoping that regular minutes can help him hit form.

Chelsea have been linked with a sensational move for their prodigal son for some time, and a chance could present itself this summer.

Tuchel remains eager to add more bite to his attack, and the 31-year-old Hazard could be an option. The Belgian has proven experience in the Premier League and could be a valuable addition to the squad, provided he manages to stay fit.

However, Hazard's colossal wages could pose a problem in any potential deal. If the Blues are willing to pay most of the Belgian's salary, they could add the player to their ranks, abeit on loan.

Atletico Madrid interested in Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Marcos Alonso, according to Caught Offside via ESPN. The Spaniard has managed to hold his own despite the managerial changes at Chelsea and is a mainstay under Tuchel. Alonso's current contract runs till 2024, but the recent turmoil at Stamford Bridge has put his future under doubt.

La Rojiblancos are plotting to capitalise on the situation. Diego Simeone is impressed by the Spaniard and believes he could hit it off at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 31-year-old has a market value of £13.5 million, which would suit the La Liga team. The London side could offload him this summer to avoid losing him on a Bosman move in the near future.

Noel Whelan tips Romelu Lukaku to leave

Romelu Lukaku has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge this season.

Noel Whelan is convinced Romelu Lukaku could leave Chelsea amid a growing rift with Tuchel. The Belgian has struggled for game time under the German in recent times and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Lukaku and Tuchel don't see eye to eye.

"His days could be numbered. From the outside looking in, when you don’t play a striker who cost you that amount of money less than a year ago it doesn’t look good. When you bring him on with 20-odd minutes to go and you are losing the game…," said Whelan.

"I know you want him to get the goals to get you back in it but it suggests to me that there is a rift there. I don’t think Lukaku and Tuchel see eye to eye. This has been lingering on for a while now. It looks like something might give and it could be Lukaku who pays the price. It will be interesting to see how this one unfolds," said Whelan.

Lukaku has scored just 12 times across competitions this season.

