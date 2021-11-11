Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues hit roadblock in attempt to renew Danish star's contract; club worried German defender will leave next summer, and more - 11th November 2021

Chelsea have an enviable defensive record in the Premier League this season. The Blues have conceded just four goals in 11 games in the league, and are currently top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to renew the contract of a Danish star. Elsewhere, The Blues are worried that a German defender might leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his current contract next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 11th November 2021.

Chelsea hit roadblock in attempt to renew Andreas Christensen's contract

Chelsea have hit a roadblock in their attempts to renew Andreas Christensen's contract.

Chelsea have hit a roadblock in their attempts to renew Andreas Christensen's contract, according to The Daily Mail via The Telegraph. The Danish defender is currently in the final 12 months of his current deal with The Blues.

Christensen joined Chelsea's youth team in 2012, and made his debut in the 2014-15 season. Since then, the Danish defender has amassed 140 appearances for The Blues, finding the back of the net once. He has been a regular feature under Thomas Tuchel since the German's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain eager to tie Christensen down to a new contract, and are locked in negotiations with the player's agent for the same. It was previously believed that the Danish defender was close to putting pen to paper on a new deal. However, it now appears that talks have hit a standstill over the player's wage demands.

Chelsea have offered Christensen a five-year contract with a significant salary hike. However, The Blues were stunned when the player's agent asked for the deal to be shortened to three years.

Chelsea have offered Christensen a five-year contract with a significant salary hike. However, The Blues were stunned when the player's agent asked for the deal to be shortened to three years. Neither the club nor the Dane are willing to change their stance, forcing talks to hit a standstill.

Blues worried Antonio Rudiger could leave next summer

Chelsea are worried Antonio Rudiger could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

Chelsea are worried Antonio Rudiger could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, according to The Express via The Telegraph.

The German defender will be able to enter talks with potential suitors in January, as his current contract expires next summer. Rudiger is one of the pillars of The Blues' backline, but negotiations for a new deal have hit an impasse.

Rudiger joined Chelsea in 2017, and has appeared 164 times for the London side, scoring eight goals. He has been outstanding since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January. The German wants the player to stay at Stamford Bridge, but The Blues have struggled to make a breakthrough in talks.

Chelsea reach agreement to sign Attila Szalai

Chelsea have struck a deal with Fenerbahce to sign Attila Szalai.

Chelsea have struck a deal with Fenerbahce to sign Attila Szalai, according to The Metro via CNN Turkey. The Blues will pay £20 million for the Hungarian defender, who will sign a six-year deal. Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in a defender to address the uncertain future of Antonio Rudiger.

He will sign a 6-year contract with Chelsea ahead of January move.

Chelsea remain interested in Jules Kounde, but are aware the French defender could cost a fortune next year. However, Szalai has emerged as a cheaper alternative. The 23-year-old could earn an annual salary of £3.4 million at the London club.

