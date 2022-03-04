Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues identify Barcelona defender as Andreas Christensen replacement; Lyon plotting permanent move for Emerson Palmieri, and more - 4 March 2022

Chelsea will turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when they face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday. The London side are currently third in the league table after 25 games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have identified a Barcelona defender as a replacement for Andreas Christensen. Elsewhere, Lyon want to sign Emerson Palmieri permanently.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 4th March 2022:

Chelsea interested in Ronald Araujo as Andreas Christensen replacement

Ronald Araujo could be an ideal replacement for Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea are eager to sign Ronald Araujo as Andreas Christensen’s potential replacement, according to The Express. The Danish defender’s current contract is set to run out this summer, and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The Blues want the Uruguayan to take Araujo’s place in the team.

Christensen has been a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel’s backline since the German manager took charge at Stamford Bridge in January last year. However, the Danish defender looks set to leave the Premier League giants at the end of the season.

The Blues have failed to convince the player to remain at the club, with the Blaugrana edging closer to his signature. The Blues have now identified his replacement in Araujo, much to the chagrin of the Blaugrana.

Araujo has gone from strength to strength at the Camp Nou recently, but his current contract runs out in 18 months. The Blaugrana are locked in negotiations with the 22-year-old, who wants to continue his association with the La Liga giants.

Barcajet @barcajet Multiple clubs in England are interested in Ronald Araújo, They offered a much higher salary than he earns at Barça.



Via (🟢): Multiple clubs in England are interested in Ronald Araújo, They offered a much higher salary than he earns at Barça.Via (🟢): @ferrancorreas [sport] ❗Multiple clubs in England are interested in Ronald Araújo, They offered a much higher salary than he earns at Barça.Via (🟢): @ferrancorreas [sport] https://t.co/zqqS3mvITV

Araujo is currently on the same contract he has had as a youth player. The Uruguayan is one of the lowest earners at the Camp Nou, and he wants a contract that reflects his importance to the club. The Blues are monitoring the situation with interest, and could dive in should an opportunity arise.

Thomas Tuchel would prefer to keep Christensen at Stamford Bridge, so any move for Araujo would depend on the future of the Dane. Barcelona want to keep hold of Araujo, but could cash in on him if the player refuses to sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, another Blues player - Cesar Azpilicueta - who runs out of contract this summer, is reportedly on the radar of Barcelona.

Lyon plotting permanent move for Emerson Palmieri

Emerson Palmieri has been impressive in Ligue 1.

Lyon are plotting a permanent move for Emerson Palmieri, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Chelsea left-back is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side, and has been quite impressive so far. Tuchel attempted to bring the 27-year-old to Stamford Bridge in January, but Les Gones held firm. Lyon are pleased with his performances so far, and want to make his move permanent.

The Ligue 1 giants already have the option to sign Emerson on a permanent deal. However, Lyon are attempting to take advantage of the Blues’ recent ownership troubles to reduce the asking price for the player. Currently, he is valued at €14 million, but Lyon are looking to sign him for €10 million.

With Ben Chilwell expected to return to full fitness ahead of the new season, the Italian is unlikely to be in Tuchel’s plans. As such, the London side could let Palmieri, who has bagged a goal and assist in 24 games for Lyon this season, leave in the summer.

West Ham United willing to pay £25 million for Armando Broja

Armando Broja has impressed on loan at Southampton.

West Ham United are willing to pay £5 million to secure the services of Armando Broja, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The Albanian joined Southampton on loan from Chelsea last summer, and has been on fire so far, scoring nine times and setting up another. His recent rise has attracted attention from clubs around Europe, so the Hammers are willing to dive for him this summer. Broja has bagged nine goals and an assists in 27 games across competitions for the Hammers this season.

West Ham are searching for a successor to Michail Antonio, who is set to turn 32 this month. The Hammers have been overreliant on the Jamaican, so manager David Moyes wants Broja to share the goalscoring burden.

Despite widespread interest in the 20-year-old, Chelsea might want to integrate the promising youngster into their team next season.

Edited by Bhargav