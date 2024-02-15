Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate Amadou Onana talks; club want Jarrad Branthwaite, and more - February 15, 2024

Chelsea battle Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday (February 15) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are tenth after 24 games, 18 points behind the second-placed Cityzens (52).

Meanwhile, the Blues are locked in talks to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, the London are also eyeing a move for their centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 15, 2024:

Chelsea initiate Amadou Onana talks

Amadou Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have initiated talks to sign Amadou Onana, according to Voetbalkrant. The Belgian midfielder has caught the eye with Everton this season.

Onana has been a first-team regular under Sean Dyche, registering two goals and one assist in 25 outings across competitions. Despite investing heavily on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo last year, the Blues remain in the market for midfield reinforcements.

Onana has caught their eye, and they have begun talks with the Toffees to chalk out a deal at the end of this season. Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old but have apparently balked at Everton’s €60 million valuation of the player.

Onana’s contract with Everton expires in 2027, so the Merseyside club have the upper hand in negotiations. However, their poor finances could prompt them to be open to negotiations regarding his price tag.

Blues want Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has enjoyed an outstanding season.

Chelsea are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The Daily Mail, who have said that Arsenal have had their eyes on the 21-year-old as well.

Branthwaite has been a revelation for Everton this season, appearing 27 times across competitions, starting all of them. His efforts have apparently caused a stir at Stamford Bridge, with their boss Mauricio Pochettino on the hunt for a new defender.

Thiago Silva is scheduled to become a free agent in the summer, and it appears unlikely that he will be offered a new deal. Pochettino wants a new face to take the legendary Brazilian’s place and has found his man in Branthwaite.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are searching for the ideal partner for William Saliba, and the Englishman fits the bill. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs are reportedly in the race as well.

Pat Nevin heaps praise on Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has been a hit at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has spoken highly of Cole Palmer. The English midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in the summer in a reported £40 million deal.

Palmer has hit the ground running under Pochettino, registering 14 goals and nine assists in 31 outings across competitions. Speaking to Lucky Block, Nevin compared the 21-year-old with Kevin De Bruyne.

"Cole Palmer could be the new Kevin De Bruyne. I've said that before and took a lot of stick for it. I even said it on national radio when he was still at Manchester City.

"I don't make hyperbolic statements, and I don't exaggerate, so it was a big statement. If you watch Palmer, you can see it now. He picks the right ball, and he's the one who creates everything. He's the one who makes Chelsea special," said Nevin.

Nevin went on to label Palmer as the best buy in the Todd Boehly era.

"Palmer is the best Chelsea signing of the Boehly era. I don't even have to wait a millisecond to answer that question. I'm not sure how the other signings will develop or how well they'll perform in the future, but Chelsea lacked a creative vision.

"It was so obvious. Cole Palmer just fell into their lap. People may dismiss him as a lucky signing, but Chelsea had to go for him when he was available," said Nevin.

He concluded:

"I knew he was their best player before he'd even kicked a ball for them. I'd seen a bit of him and covered a lot of City games he played in, though. I played in a similar position to him as a creative forward playing behind the striker, and I always look at what these players can do."

Palmer signed a seven-year contract with the Blues and could prove to be a bargain buy.