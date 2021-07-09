Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate approach to sign La Liga star, club in a three-way battle for Bundesliga defender and more - 9th July 2021

Chelsea ended the 2020-21 season on a high after conquering the UEFA Champions League. The Blues also managed to reach the final of the FA Cup while finishing the season in fourth place in the Premier League.

It was clear that Thomas Tuchel’s arrival had lifted the mood at Stamford Bridge, but the German manager is eager to assert his authority in the Premier League next season.

Tuchel will require a few additions in the summer for that plan to take shape and Chelsea are willing to oblige. The Blues are also preparing to offload current players who no longer fit into the German’s tactics.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 9 July 2021.

Chelsea begin preparations to sign La Liga star

Jules Kounde

Chelsea have begun preparations to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Sport Witness via AS. The La Liga giants will reportedly have to sell their prized asset to address the financial situation currently crippling the club.

The Frenchman has been tipped to move away from the club this summer, with the Blues interested in his services. Kounde has an €80m release clause and Sevilla are willing to listen to offers from €70m.

Jules Koundé | Chelsea make ‘important approach’ to sign 22-year-old – Player open to transfer, club need offer close to €70mhttps://t.co/L7PYc21jdM #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 9, 2021

Real Madrid are the only La Liga side linked to the Frenchman while Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in bringing him to the Premier League. However, Kounde is not interested in a move to Spurs as he wants to play in the Champions League.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both options, although the Red Devils are putting all their efforts into securing the services of Raphael Varane. This puts the Blues in the driving seat for his signature and the London side have already made an approach for the Frenchman.

Blues in a three-way battle for Bundesliga defender

Maxence Lacroix

Chelsea are in a three-way battle for Maxence Lacroix, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfermarketweb. The French defender enjoyed a stellar season with VfL Wolfsburg, helping them finish fourth in the Bundesliga to secure Champions League football for the upcoming season.

Lacroix’s performances have generated interest around Europe and along with the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig are also interested in signing the Frenchman.

🚨 Thomas Tuchel is a HUGE fan of Wolfsburg CB Maxence Lacroix, Tuchel has still managed to watch pretty much every single Bundesliga game since he took over at Chelsea, Tuchel will have his name high on the CB list. ( Julien Laurens )



Spurs also want to sign him, per Fabrizio. pic.twitter.com/aMSsXL0ajY — Pys (@CFCPys) July 8, 2021

Chelsea have already offloaded Fikayo Tomori and are in search of a defender this summer. Their involvement in the Champions League gives them the edge over Spurs although RB Leipzig are the favorites in the race for Lacroix’s signature. The player is currently valued at €28m.

Chelsea striker close to joining AC Milan

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud is close to joining AC Milan, according to The Hard Tackle via Roy D. The Frenchman has been linked with the Rossoneri since the start of the summer and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after dropping down the pecking order under Tuchel.

The Blues recently triggered a one-year extension to his contract and will be able to claim a transfer fee for his departure.

AC Milan will participate in next season’s Champions League and believe Giroud could be a hit at the San Siro. It is not clear how much they are willing to pay Chelsea for his services.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar