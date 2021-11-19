Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate contact with Leicester City star; Antonio Rudiger open to Bayern Munich move next year, and more - 19th November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The league leaders have won eight of their 11 games in the English top flight so far.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have initiated contact with a French defender who plays for Leicester City. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger is open to a move to Bayern Munich next year once his current deal with The Blues expires.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th November 2021.

Chelsea initiate contact with Wesley Fofana

Chelsea have initiated contact with Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea have initiated contact with Wesley Fofana, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato. The Leicester City defender is currently sidelined with a long-term injury. However, his stock remains high, following a near-flawless 2020-21 campaign. The Blues are among a host of clubs vying for his signature.

Fofana joined The Foxes last summer, and had a debut campaign to remember. The Frenchman appeared 38 times in all competitions for Brendon Rodger’s side, helping them finish fifth in the Premier League.

His performances have endeared him to Chelsea, who are not deterred by his current injury. The Blues have already initiated contact with his representatives to facilitate his move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Pys @CFCPys BREAKING : Chelsea in contact with Wesley Fofana of Leicester ( @Santi_J_FM BREAKING : Chelsea in contact with Wesley Fofana of Leicester ( @Santi_J_FM ) https://t.co/QPFDBMrBwb

Chelsea are eager to add a central defender to their roster next year. The Blues were frustrated in their pursuit of Jules Kounde this summer.

The Premier League giants are expected to return for the Sevilla defender next year, but prising him away will not be easy. Manager Thomas Tuchel remains eager to add a defender to his roster, with the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Fofana has emerged as a viable alternative to Kounde. However, Chelsea are likely to face competition from Manchester United for the 20-year-old’s signature.

Antonio Rudiger open to Bayern Munich move next year

Antonio Rudiger is willing to move to Bayern Munich next year.

Antonio Rudiger is willing to move to Bayern Munich next year, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The German defender’s current deal with Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the current season. The Blues remain determined to tie Rudiger down to a new deal. However, they have achieved little success in their endeavour so far.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



He wants €12m a year but has so far only been offered €8.5m. Bayern Munich are keen and can easily match those demands. Rudiger would prefer to stay at Chelsea.



- Antonio Rudiger feels Chelsea's contract offer has been 'like a slap in the face.'He wants €12m a year but has so far only been offered €8.5m. Bayern Munich are keen and can easily match those demands. Rudiger would prefer to stay at Chelsea. @SPORTBILD via @Sport_Witness Antonio Rudiger feels Chelsea's contract offer has been 'like a slap in the face.'He wants €12m a year but has so far only been offered €8.5m. Bayern Munich are keen and can easily match those demands. Rudiger would prefer to stay at Chelsea.- @SPORTBILD via @Sport_Witness https://t.co/ljvXwSqF5p

Nevertheless, Antonio Rudiger continues to be a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel’s backline. But the German will not be short of suitors if Chelsea fail to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. The Bavarians are willing to lap him up for free, while Real Madrid also remain an option.

Chelsea unwilling to let Hakim Ziyech leave on loan in January

Malmo FF vs Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea are not ready to let Hakim Ziyech leave on loan this winter, according to The Express via The Telegraph. The Moroccan has failed to find his footing at Stamford Bridge since joining the club last summer. Ziyech has dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

There is interest for the 28-year-old from quite a few clubs, including Barcelona. The Blues will not entertain loan offers for Ziyech, but are willing to consider permanent bids for the player.

