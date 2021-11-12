Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate contact to sign RB Salzburg prodigy; Barcelona interested in German striker, and more - 12th November 2021

Chelsea have powered their way to the top of the Premier League table after 11 games. The Blues have won eight games in the league, and lost just once. Thomas Tuchel's men are three points ahead of holders Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have initiated contact with an RB Salzburg star for a move next year. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in a German striker who is no longer guaranteed minutes with The Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12th November 2021.

Chelsea initiate contact to sign Karim Adeyemi

Chelsea have begun talks with Karim Adeyemi's representatives.

Chelsea have begun talks with Karim Adeyemi's representatives to facilitate a move next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The German prodigy has been sensational for RB Salzburg this season. Adeyemi has scored 11 goals in 13 games in the league this season, and is among the brightest young prospects in Europe right now.

The Blues are among several clubs vying for his signature. Chelsea are scouting the market for a new striker, with Timo Werner's future hanging in the balance. The Blues believe Adeyemi could be a superb replacement for his countryman. The Premier League giants have also been hampered due to the poor form of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, both of whom have struggled at Stamford Bridge.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have made the first move in the race to sign Karim Adeyemi. According to Calciomercato, Chelsea have made the first move in the race to sign Karim Adeyemi.

Chelsea believe Adeyemi could be the answer to their attacking woes. The Blues could even look to pair him up with Romelu Lukaku in attack, but securing the services of the 19-year-old will not be easy.

Adeyemi is admired by several European heavyweights, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. The teenager could be enticed by the prospect of a return to Germany, with the Bundesliga duo the favourites for his signature.

Barcelona interested in Timo Werner

Barcelona are interested in Timo Werner.

Barcelona are interested in Timo Werner, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca. The Blaugrana are looking to bolster their attack in January, and have turned their attention to the Chelsea striker.

Werner has struggled since joining The Blues last summer. However, the La Liga giants are confident of him rediscovering his mojo at the Camp Nou.

allchelsea @allchelsc #CFC Barcelona are considering signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner on loan in the January transfer window, according to @marca Barcelona are considering signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner on loan in the January transfer window, according to @marca 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/AIT9ETc7sY

Werner has registered 14 goals from 62 appearances for Chelsea. The German's future continues to hang in the balance, and The Blues are willing to offload the 25-year-old. Despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, Werner is highly regarded in the European circuit. Barcelona want him to cover for the injured Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea and Manchester City favourites to sign Dinamo Moscow duo

Chelsea and Manchester City are leading the race to sign Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin, according to TEAMTalk.

The Russian duo rose through the ranks at Dinamo Moscow, and are among the hottest young prospects in European football at the moment. Zakharyan operates as a playmaker, while Tyukavin is a forward who can also operate as a number ten.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Blues have shown an affinity towards nurturing young talents of late. Chelsea hope to add the talented duo to their roster, but could face competition from quite a few European bigwigs.

Edited by Bhargav