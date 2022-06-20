Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate negotiations for Lazio midfielder; club engaged in talks for Manchester City forward, and more - June 20, 2022

Chelsea are expected to have a busy summer ahead as they look to fight for silverware next season. Thomas Tuchel's team endured an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign, so the manager is expected to ring in the changes ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have initiated negotiations for a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are locked in talks for a Manchester City forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 20, 2022:

Chelsea initiate negotiations for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have begun talks with Lazio over a possible move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness. The Serb is a summer target for Tuchel, who is looking to add more quality to his midfield. Lazio director Igli Tare arrived in London to hold talks with the Premier League giants regarding transfers.

The Serie A side are interested in quite a few Blues players, like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson Palmieri and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The London side have used the opportunity to discuss Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio are not looking to offload the player but could be convinced to sell him if they receive a bid of €55-60 million for Savic, who's contracted with them till 2024.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Blues engaged in talks for Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are engaged in negotiations with Raheem Sterling's camp regarding the player's possible move this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman is staring at an uncertain future at Manchester City, so the London giants are plotting to take advantage of the situation.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote that the Blues have submitted an offer of €25 million for Sterling, but City are holding out for far more - €55-60 million.

"Chelsea have Raheem Sterling high on their list for the attack. Negotiations are underway through intermediaries and not yet direct between clubs. Chelsea have approached Man City with an offer of €25m plus add-ons, but there is no possibility for this fee – Man City would like almost €55/60m for Sterling," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"I expect talks will continue because City are now ready to let Raheem go. He’s been a great player for the club, but with just one year left on his contract, it’s a good time to sell. As for Chelsea, I’m sure Sterling can be a much more useful player than Romelu Lukaku for Thomas Tuchel’s ideas, Chelsea need a player with these skills and attributes."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.



Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down.Chelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55/60m - approach for €25m & add-ons turned down. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea will be back with new bid soon - as Man City are open to let him go.Man City want €100/110m from Gabriel Jesus & Sterling. https://t.co/e5Z4LzjkRj

Romano is confident Sterling would hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, writing:

"If the deal happens, I think the England international will adapt well and continue to be a big performer in the Premier League. Still, I am not surprised by Manchester City’s choice in the change of players in attacking positions, because Pep strongly wanted Haaland and believes a lot in Julian Alvarez, while Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are not happy with playing little and want to be regular starters."

Romano added:

"Some fans may be concerned about City letting so many top players go at once, but I believe it is part of an understandable strategy."

Chelsea interested in Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake could be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are interested in Nathan Ake, according to Nathan Gissing via The Hard Tackle.

The London side are in the market for new defenders as they prepare for a mass exodus from their backline. Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Ake and wants to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing EXCL: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. It is seen as another situation to keep an eye on. #CFC #MCFC #Ake EXCL: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. It is seen as another situation to keep an eye on. 🚨EXCL: Chelsea are interested in re-signing Manchester City defender Nathan Ake. Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the player. It is seen as another situation to keep an eye on. 🇳🇱 #CFC #MCFC #Ake https://t.co/47ppWMRsx7

The Blues are hot on the heels of Jules Kounde, with a move likely to be completed this summer. Even with the Frenchman in the squad, Tuchel is likely to have room for another central defender.

The German wants Ake to help steady his backline. The Dutchman is frustrated at the lack of game time at Manchester City and could be willing to move if he's promised regular football.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far