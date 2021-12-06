Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues initiate talks to sign Ousmane Dembele; Barcelona close to signing Spanish defender, and more - 6th December 2021

Chelsea will hope to put the disappointment last weekend behind them as they prepare to face Zenit St. Petersburg in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Blues lost 2-3 to West Ham United on Saturday to drop to third in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have initiated negotiations to bring Ousmane Dembele to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Barcelona are close to securing the services of a Spanish defender who plays for The Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 6th December 2021.

Chelsea initiate talks to sign Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have initiated talks to sign Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea have initiated talks to sign Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via Super Deporte. The Frenchman continues to be one of the most sought-after players in world football at the moment. The Blues are among his suitors, and have already accelerated the process to secure his services.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar. However, the Frenchman has failed to live up to the hype, as niggling injuries have hindered his development at Camp Nou.

Despite his injury woes, Chelsea believe Dembele could be a fabulous addition to their squad. The Frenchman was a huge hit under manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, so The Blues are planning to reunite the pair.

GOAL @goal Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele is better than Kylian Mbappe 👀 Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Ousmane Dembele is better than Kylian Mbappe 👀 https://t.co/qVuFvvcAmH

Dembele's current deal with Barcelona expires next summer. Chelsea are hoping to sign him on a Bosman move. The Blues have a plethora of attacking talents at their disposal. However, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are tipped to leave the club next year. Christian Pulisic could also be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

As such, Chelsea have turned to Dembele. However, the Frenchman is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, who are ready to compete with The Blues for his services.

Barcelona very close to signing Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are close to completing the transfer of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barcelona are close to completing the transfer of Cesar Azpilicueta, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Spaniard's current contract with Chelsea is set to run out at the end of the season. The Blues have struggled to tie him down to a new deal. So Barcelona are planning to secure Azpilicueta's services for free next summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona are interested in bringing in Chelsea right-back César Azpilicueta on a free transfer.



His contract at the Blues runs out in the summer of 2022.



(Source: MARCA) 🚨 Barcelona are interested in bringing in Chelsea right-back César Azpilicueta on a free transfer. His contract at the Blues runs out in the summer of 2022.(Source: MARCA) https://t.co/cwDy5FDkD5

The 32-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea in recent times. Barcelona have already begun negotiations with the player's entourage to take him to the Camp Nou. Talks have progressed well so far, and Azpilicueta looks set to join the La Liga giants next summer.

Hakim Ziyech wants return to Ajax in future

Hakim Ziyech says he would love to return to Ajax.

Hakim Ziyech says he would love to return to Ajax. The Moroccan played some of his best football with the Dutch side before joining Chelsea last summer. He has failed to replicate that form with The Blues, and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in a recent interview, as relayed by Sport Witness, Ziyech remained hopeful of returning to Ajax one day.

“I would love to (return)," said Ziyech.

Also Read Article Continues below

"What the future brings, we’ll see then. But, like I said, I hope it happens one day. Whether it will happen is not up to me,” continued Ziyech.

Edited by Bhargav