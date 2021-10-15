Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in €80-million Atletico Madrid ace; Barcelona eye Bosman move for Spanish defender, and more - 14th October 2021

Chelsea have their eyes on the Premier League title this season. The Blues lifted the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded campaign, and won the UEFA Super Cup this year. Thomas Tuchel now wants the coveted league trophy to add to his impressive collection.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea are interested in an Atletico Madrid star who could cost them €80 million. Elsewhere, Barcelona are plotting to sign a Blues defender for free next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 14th October 2021.

Chelsea interested in Joao Felix

Chelsea are interested in Joao Felix.

Chelsea are interested in Joao Felix, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon. Blues owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly a fan of the Atletico Madrid star, and is ready to fund a move for the player. Felix has endured a difficult time since joining the La Liga side. However, he is still a wanted player, thanks to his exploits during his time with Benfica.

Chelsea want the player at Stamford Bridge, and have not baulked at his €80 million valuation. Interestingly, Atletico are interested in a swap deal that would see Timo Werner move to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Like the Portuguese, Werner has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer. So the Blues may not mind letting the German striker leave, especially as he's no longer first choice under Thomas Tuchel.

The move could suit all parties involved. Both players would get a chance to revive their careers. Chelsea know Felix's arrival could ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku, while the Portuguese would also be an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

There could be a few concerns over his dismal form for Atletico Madrid, though, but the 21-year-old has the pedigree and time to turn his career around.

Barcelona eye Bosman move for Cesar Azpilicueta

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Cesar Azpilicueta next summer.

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Cesar Azpilicueta next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Chelsea captain's current deal expires next summer, but there's no agreement in place to extend his stay at the club so far. Despite his importance in Thomas Tuchel's setup, the Blues have not tied him down to a new deal yet.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Barcelona are interested in signing Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers from #Chelsea next summer.[via @mundodeportivo Barcelona are interested in signing Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers from #Chelsea next summer.[via @mundodeportivo]

The Blaugrana are watching the developments at Stamford Bridge with great interest. The La Liga giants have been forced to target free agents because of their financial woes. Azpilicueta is the latest in a series of potential free agents linked with Blaugrana. However, Chelsea are expected to extend his stay at the club.

Olivier Giroud makes assessment of Thomas Tuchel

Olivier Giroud believes Thomas Tuchel has brought back serenity and confidence to Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud believes Thomas Tuchel has brought the serenity and confidence back to Chelsea. Speaking to Tribal Football, the former Blues striker said that the German manager's ideas suit the London club.

Also Read

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Olivier Giroud says Thomas Tuchel brought 'serenity and confidence' back to Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard trib.al/oaCuPs5 Olivier Giroud says Thomas Tuchel brought 'serenity and confidence' back to Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard trib.al/oaCuPs5

"Tuchel brought serenity and confidence to the team again by being successful. It is always easier when you win games, so we built that confidence step by step, and with the philosophy of his game playing a 3-4-3, with the great players we had, his ideas fit perfectly with the team," said Giroud.

Edited by Bhargav