Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Atletico Madrid defender; Thomas Tuchel wants club to be decisive in transfer market, and more - 23 May 2022

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League, thanks to a 2-1 win over Watford on Sunday. Kai Havertz gave the home side an early lead before Ross Barkley scored in second-half injury time to secure three points.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in an Atletico Madrid defender. Elsewhere, manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to be decisive in the transfer market.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23 May 2022:

Chelsea interested in Jose Gimenez

Jose Gimenez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Jose Gimenez, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. Tuchel wants two new centre-backs to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Both players are in the final two months of their respective contracts.

The Blues have failed to convince them to stay and now have to invest heavily to mitigate their departures. Tuchel already has his eyes on Sevilla's Jules Kounde, and Gimenez has now emerged as a possible target.

The Uruguayan is indispensable at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Atletico Madrid are not actively looking to offload him. However, an offer of around €80 million could force a change of heart and convince Los Rojiblancos to part ways with their prized asset.

Thomas Tuchel wants Blues to be decisive in transfer market

Thomas Tuchel wants Chelsea to be 'fast and smart' in the transfer window this summer. The Blues managed a third-placed finish in the Premier League but finished a whopping 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

After the win on Sunday, Tuchel said that the race for the league could be a lot more intense next season:

“It will be a super tough race. Manchester United will be in it; Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte, for sure. So when, finally, we will have the chance to act and make up, we have to be fast and smart because the disadvantage in terms of timing for the rebuild is big," said Tuchel.

He continued:

"So no, it's impossible. I cannot go on holiday, no. We want to stay in the race, as Liverpool and Man City will do everything to make their squads bigger, and they set the standard so high. They are a benchmark of consistency."

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



The two top teams improve their teams. It’s a rebuild necessary for us and that makes it more challenging."



- Thomas Tuchel



chelsea-news.co/2022/05/fast-a… "The disadvantage in terms of timing for the rebuild is big. We have to be fast and smart.The two top teams improve their teams. It’s a rebuild necessary for us and that makes it more challenging."- Thomas Tuchel "The disadvantage in terms of timing for the rebuild is big. We have to be fast and smart.The two top teams improve their teams. It’s a rebuild necessary for us and that makes it more challenging."- Thomas Tuchelchelsea-news.co/2022/05/fast-a… https://t.co/dZGaVIJDo0

Tuchel hinted that Chelsea have already identified potential targets for the summer.

"We have clear ideas for the profiles and characteristics of the players we want. But you have to convince the player; you have to speak to other clubs and convince yourself this is the player, so there is normally a lot of work," said Tuchel.

Mason Mount proud of Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell returned to action from injury against Watford.

Mason Mount has revealed his delight at Ben Chilwell's return from injury. Chilwell made a much awaited return to first-team action from the bench on Sunday, after being sidelined since November.

After the game, Mount praised his countryman for his character, adding that he's proud of Chilwell.

"He’s (Chilwell) been through a lot over the last few months. To see him come on for myself for the last couple of minutes, I’m so proud of him. The journey that he’s been on; he’s been so focused every single day, coming in working hard at what he needed to do with a smile on his face," said Mount.

He continued:

“Even though he wasn’t with us all the time, it felt like he was with us. He brings the atmosphere up, and that’s the type of character he is off the pitch. Absolutely brilliant to see him come on at the end there."

