Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Barcelona star; Newcastle United planning move for German ace, and more - 10th October 2021

Chelsea have won five of their seven games this season in the Premier League. The Blues' only defeat came against reigning champions Manchester City. However, Thomas Tuchel's side are top of the league table before the international break.

Meanwhile, off the field, Chelsea are interested in a French star who plays for Barcelona. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are planning a move for a German striker who is no longer the first choice for the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 10th October 2021.

Chelsea interested in Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea are interested in Ousmane Dembele, according to The Hard Tackle via TEAMtalk.

The Frenchman is a target for Liverpool, who are preparing to bring him to Anfield. However, the Blues are ready to compete with the Reds for the signature of the Barcelona star. Manchester City are also monitoring the player, who could ignite a bidding war for his services next year. Dembele's current contract with the Blaugrana expires next summer.

Dembele has blown hot and cold since joining the Blaugrana in 2017. He was initially signed as a replacement for Neymar, but never really lived to the billing.

The Frenchman has suffered due to prolonged injury woes which have hampered his development at Camp Nou. Last season, Dembele appeared 44 times for Barcelona, igniting hopes that his injury troubles finally came to an end. However, that proved to be a false dawn, and the Frenchman picked up a knock at Euro 2020, and is currently unavailable.

However, Chelsea believe he could turn over a new leaf at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are well-stocked in the wide-attacking department, but some of their stars have struggled in recent times. Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz have all endured a topsy-turvy tenure with Chelsea, who could bring in Dembele to add more threat to their attack.

Newcastle United planning move for Timo Werner

Newcastle United are planning a move for Timo Werner, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Magpies are preparing a list of potential striker targets for next summer. and the Chelsea star is one of the players they are looking at. Werner has struggled to replicate his Leipzig form since joining Chelsea, but there's no denying his quality on the pitch.

Newcastle are hoping that the German striker would solve their struggles in front of goal. Werner has already dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku. So Chelsea could be open to letting Werner leave for the right price.

Jorginho backed to win 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Roberto Mancini has claimed that no one deserves the Ballon d'Or award this year more than Jorginho.

Speaking ahead of Italy's third-place game in the 2021 UEFA Nations League, Roberto Mancini claimed tha no one deserves this year's Ballon d'Or award more than Jorginho. The Chelsea midfielder has won the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup with the Blues, and Euro 2020 with Italy.

“Jorginho should, in my opinion, win the Ballon d’Or. He has won everything, and deserves it a lot. It would seem strange to me otherwise” said Mancini.

