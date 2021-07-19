Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Bayern Munich star; club identify Declan Rice alternative, and more - 19th July 2021

Chelsea are expected to fight for the Premier League in the upcoming season after impressing under Thomas Tuchel in 2020-21.

The Blues finished fourth in the table and reached the final of the FA Cup, where they were beaten by Leicester City. However, the German manager made amends by lifting the UEFA Champions League, getting the better of Manchester City in a tightly contested game.

Chelsea are aware of the expectations from fans, so they are determined to use this transfer window to the fullest. The Blues want to add more firepower to their attack, while Tuchel also wants reinforcements in midfield this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Chelsea transfer news as on 19 July 2021.

Chelsea interested in Kingsley Coman

Chelsea are interested in Kingsley Coman, according to The Hard Tackle via L’Equipe.

The Blues are planning to improve their misfiring attack over the summer and have identified the Frenchman as the ideal candidate to boost their frontline. The 25-year-old is one of the most dangerous wingers in the game. But a contract standoff with Bayern Munich has put his future up in the air for now.

Chelsea have offered Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich in a straight swap deal for Kingsley Coman. (Source: L’EQUIPE) pic.twitter.com/kJmYCpNG2Y — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 18, 2021

With the Frenchman’s current contract ending in 2023, the Bavarians have offered him a new deal that will see him earn €13 million per year. However, Coman wants yearly wages of €18 million, which the Bundesliga giants are unwilling to sanction.

Bayern Munich are even ready to offload him if necessary, and Chelsea have been alerted to the situation. Liverpool and Manchester City are also monitoring the player, but the Blues are willing to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi as part of a swap deal for the Frenchman.

The Bavarians have a long-standing interest in the Englishman, but given that they value Coman at €90 million, it remains to be seen whether such an arrangement would entice them.

Blues identify Declan Rice alternative

Chelsea have identified Aurelien Tchouameni as a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic.

The Blues are aware that West Ham United will demand an astronomical transfer fee for the Englishman and have hence turned their attention to the Monaco star instead. Tchouameni has impressed while playing for the Ligue 1 side last season and has the qualities to be as effective as Rice.

Chelsea are seriously considering signing Aurelien Tchouameni in place of Declan Rice!



The Blues also maintain an interest in Adama Traoré. pic.twitter.com/lZJrS3Fadd — Manuel Menacho (@MenachoManuel1) July 19, 2021

Chelsea want to strengthen their midfield this summer. So even though the 21-year-old lacks Premier League experience, he could be a stellar addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Chelsea considering a move for Sasa Kalajdzic

Chelsea are considering a move for Sasa Kalajdzic, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Blues want a bonafide number nine to lead their line next season. With the pursuit of Erling Haaland not reaching a conclusive end, Thomas Tuchel has turned his attention to Kalajdzic.

The VfB Stuttgart striker enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring 16 goals from 33 games in the Bundesliga. Chelsea believe the 24-year-old’s heading prowess can be well utilized by the likes of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

Kalajdzic’s current contract with the Bundesliga club expires in 2023, so prising him away will not be an easy proposition.

