Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Inter Milan star; club enter race for Everton ace, and more - 16th December 2021

Chelsea are ready to welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Thursday. The Blues are third in the Premier League, and are desperate for all three points against the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in an Inter Milan striker. Elsewhere, the Blues have entered the race to sign an Everton full-back. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 16th December 2021.

Chelsea interested in Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are interested in Lautaro Martinez.

Chelsea are interested in Lautaro Martinez, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues broke the bank this summer to bring Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge. The Premier League giants are now plotting another raid on Inter Milan for the Belgian's former strike partner.

Martinez joined the Nerazzurri in 2018, and has not looked back since then. The Argentinean has developed into one of the finest strikers in Serie A, prompting interest from clubs around Europe. Chelsea are among his potential suitors.

The 24-year-old has earned admiration from the Blues, having scored ten goals from 15 appearances this season. Chelsea have been forced to turn to the market to address their striker woes. Timo Werner's struggles have refused to end, while Lukaku has so far failed to make a mark. Martinez is among the players the Blues want to target to replenish their attack.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Lautaro Martínez has reached ten goals in 15 Serie A games this season – his quickest run to double figures since joining Inter. ⚫️🔵 Lautaro Martínez has reached ten goals in 15 Serie A games this season – his quickest run to double figures since joining Inter. ⚫️🔵#UCL https://t.co/pJLuSDgkhx

Chelsea also have Erling Haaland on their wish list. However, the Norwegian is likely to cost a fortune. Martinez has emerged as a cost-effective alternative for the Blues. The London side are also hoping his arrival can help Lukaku come into his own.

However, the Argentinean is tied to Inter Milan until 2026, and is also among the club's most important players. As such, Chelsea will have their task cut out to convince the Nerazzurri to part ways with their prized asset.

Blues enter race for Lucas Digne

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Lucas Digne.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Lucas Digne, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Frenchman is among the best left-backs in the Premier League. However, his future is up in the air, owing to Everton's disastrous form this season. The 28-year-old is tipped to leave Goodison Park in January, and the Blues are ready to rope him in.

Chelsea are targeting a left-back this winter. The Blues are sweating on the future of Marcos Alonso, while Ben Chilwell has struggled to shed off his injury troubles. The London side have their eyes on Digne, but could face stiff competition from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Chelsea begin talks with Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea FC vs Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea have initiated talks with Adrien Rabiot over a possible move, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. However, it is also reported that the Blues might only turn to the Frenchman if they fail to land their primary targets.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield next year. The Blues have identified Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni as their preferred targets. However, if they fail to land either player, the London side have listed Rabiot as a backup option to pursue.

