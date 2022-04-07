Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Inter Milan star; Thomas Tuchel advised to address issues in squad, and more - 7 April 2022

Chelsea succumbed to a 1-3 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday. A Karim Benzema hattrick ensured a night to forget for Thomas Tuchel's wards.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, Frank Leboeuf has advised manager Thomas Tuchel to address the issues in his squad.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 7th April 2022:

Chelsea interested in Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Milan Skriniar, according to The Hard Tackle via Inter Live.

The Blues are planning wholesale changes to their backline this summer. Skriniar has been very impressive for Inter Milan in recent seasons and has drawn attention from clubs around Europe.

The Slovakian joined the Nerazzurri in 2017 and has gone from strength to strength at the San Siro since then. He was a rock at the back for Antonio Conte last season as Inter won the Scudetto.

Although Conte left last summer, Skriniar has continued his brilliant run at the club. His exploits have earned him admiration from the Blues.

[via Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni are the 4th and 5th most valuable centre backs in the world, respectively.[via @TMit_news Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni are the 4th and 5th most valuable centre backs in the world, respectively. [via @TMit_news] https://t.co/rW5Hq1utA4

Thomas Tuchel is in a precarious position with his backline and could lose two of his current stalwarts this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both in the final few months of their respective contracts. Extension talks have not been fruitful so far, and they are likely to depart for greener pastures at the end of the season.

With Thiago Silva also in the twilight of his career, a new defender is an urgent requirement at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believe Skriniar has all the ingredients to succeed in the Premier League and could dive for him this summer. However, the player is also wanted by Real Madrid, who could give the Blues a run for their money.

Frank Leboeuf advises Thomas Tuchel to address issues in squad

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has urged Thomas Tuchel to address the issues in his squad immediately. The Blues have lost their last two games, against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Speaking to ESPN FC, as cited by The Metro, the Frenchman said that Tuchel must find a solution or risk ending the season in disappointment.

"No, I wouldn’t go that far (On whether Tuchel should be sacked). There is a possibility for Chelsea to get through if there is kind of a miracle and Tuchel finds the solution. There are some question marks. I never thought Chelsea were as good as Liverpool or Manchester City and over 38 games of the season they can’t follow the results of the two other teams," said Leboeuf.

"They are a very good team, better than some others, but he has to find a solution. He didn’t find a solution, for a second year, up front, for example. He has some issues with N’Golo Kante, who has been injured many, many times this season. At the back it was good last season, it’s not anymore. There are some issues that they have to resolve and very quickly because it can be a very disappointing end to the season," said Leboeuf.

Inter Milan planning Romelu Lukaku return

Romelu Lukaku could be back in Italy this summer.

Inter Milan are willing to take Romelu Lukaku back to Italy, according to Caught Offside via Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Belgian powered the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title last season. The 28-year-old convinced the Blues to break the bank for his signature last summer. However, his return to the Premier League - five goals - has been a disappointing affair so far.

Lukaku is no longer first-choice under Tuchel, and the German is willing to let him leave this summer. The Belgian is yearning for a move back to the San Siro too. It now appears that the Serie A giants are also considering securing Lukaku's services at the end of the season.

The Belgian has scored just 12 times across competitions this season.

