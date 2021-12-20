Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Lille defender; club monitoring Premier League star, and more - 19th December 2021

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The result put the Blues further behind in the Premier League title race.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping a close eye on a Lille defender. Elsewhere, the Blues are interested in Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories as on 19th December 2021.

Chelsea interested in Sven Botman

Chelsea are interested in Sven Botman, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Blues are tipped to bolster their defence next year. Manager Thomas Tuchel is scouting the market for a candidate of his choice, and has his eye on the Lille star.

Botman joined the Ligue 1 side last summer, and immediately looked at home. He was a rock at the back as Lille marched to the Ligue 1 title. The 21-year-old's performances have put him on Chelsea's radar.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Sven Botman has reportedly emerged as an ideal alternative for Chelsea’s top target Jules Kounde.( ESPN ) Sven Botman has reportedly emerged as an ideal alternative for Chelsea’s top target Jules Kounde.( ESPN )

The Blues are in a spot of bother regarding their backline. Two of Tuchel's most trusted lieutenants, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, are out of contract next summer. Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also in the final year of their Chelsea contracts.

Renewal talks have not been fruitful so far. The Blues have turned to the transfer market to resolve the issue. The London side were very close to securing the services of Jules Kounde this summer. Chelsea were locked in negotiations with Sevilla for the Frenchman. However, talks ended in the final stage when the La Liga giants abruptly increased their valuation of the player.

The Blues are likely to resume their pursuit of Kounde in the winter. However, Chelsea might need to target more than one centre-back next summer to address a potential void in their backline. As such, their interest in Botman is justified.

The Dutchman could be a long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger. However, the Blues could face stiff competition from Newcastle United for the 21-year-old.

Blues monitoring Ruben Neves

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Blues want to reinforce their midfield in January, and believe Neves would be an ideal fit for Thomas Tuchel's system. The Portuguese was linked with a move away from Molineux this summer, but Wolves managed to keep hold of him.

Chelsea are now ready to test their resolve this winter. The Blues have struggled to find a consistent partner for Jorginho in midfield this season. The London side are convinced Neves could be the solution.

Sevilla keeping an eye on Tiemoue Bakoyoko

Sevilla are interested in Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Sevilla are interested in Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport. The Chelsea midfielder is on loan with AC Milan, but the Rossoneri are likely to terminate the deal in January. The Blues are desperate to offload the player this winter.

Sevilla are willing to give Bakayoko an escape route out of Stamford Bridge. The La Liga side are looking for a defensive midfielder, and have their eyes on the Chelsea outcast.

