Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Liverpool midfielder; club keeping close eye on Juventus star, and more - October 26, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win at RB Salzburg on Tuesday (October 25) in the UEFA Champions League. Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz scored the goals to help Graham Potter's side stay at the top of Group E and qualify for the knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Liverpool midfielder. Elsewhere, the London giants are keeping a close eye on a Juventus star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 26, 2022:

Chelsea interested in Naby Keita

Naby Keita has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are monitoring Naby Keita with interest, according to 90 Min. The Guinea midfielder has entered the final year of his contract but is unlikely to be handed a new deal. Liverpool are expected to offload him on a cut-price deal in January to avoid losing the 27-year-old for free next summer. The Blues are planning to dive for him next year.

The London giants remain on the hunt for midfielders to offset the uncertain future of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. With both players likely to leave, Potter needs to bring in reinforcements. Keita has emerged as an option, although his injury issues add a degree of risk to the move.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are ready to consider taking him to Stamford Bridge, especially if he's available for less than his market value. The Blues could also wait to sign him on a Bosman move next summer but will likely face competition from Arsenal for his signature. Keita has appeared just once for the Reds this season.

Blues face Arsenal competition for Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will have to ward off competition from Arsenal to secure the signature of Weston McKennie, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via Caught Offside.

The Juventus midfielder has admirers at Stamford Bridge, and the Gunners have now entered the fray. Apart from the north London side, Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle United also have their eyes on the American.

McKennie has appeared 15 times across competitions this season and has scored thrice. The Blues are monitoring quite a few midfielders as Potter attempts to assemble a squad of his liking. The 24-year-old McKennie is on the club's wishlist, but the Blues could be embroiled in a bidding war for his signature next year.

Graham Potter pleased with Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz enjoyed a fabulous outing on Tuesday.

Graham Potter is pleased with Kai Havertz after the German scored a spectacular winner on Tuesday. The German has blown hot and cold recently but gave a glossy reminder of his qualities against Salzburg.

Speaking after the game, Potter said that Chelsea should have scored more against the Austrian side.

"We got Raheem and Christian into some good areas and the fact they had to defend quite wide allowed Conor and Kai to get in. We should have got more goals in the first half," said Potter.

Potter also heaped praise on Havertz, adding that the goal will boost the German’s confidence.

"It was amazing. It makes my job a lot easier when they can do that! Great for him and I am really pleased. He has been fighting and trying his best, for him to score that and help us through is fantastic," said Potter.

He continued:

"His quality is there; he’s an incredibly talented player. He’s been nearly there. Scoring a goal like that is bound to help. I wouldn’t know. I couldn’t score a goal like that, but it’s a fantastic strike and an indication of the quality he has."

Havertz has appeared 15 times across competitions for the Blues this season and has scored thrice.

