Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Manchester City star; club offer blockbuster contract to Barcelona ace, and more - 8 March 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Norwich City on Thursday in the Premier League. The London side are currently third in the Premier League table, while their next opponents are rock-bottom.

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in a Manchester City ace. Elsewhere, the Blues have offered a lucrative contract to a Barcelona star. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th March 2022:

Chelsea interested in Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has been a revelation this season.

Chelsea are interested in Riyad Mahrez, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato. The Algerian has been one of the stars of the Premier League recently. The Blues are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mahrez first came under the limelight at Leicester City, when he helped the Foxes win the 2015-16 Premier League title. The 31-year-old joined Manchester City in 2018 and has since gone from strength to strength. The Algerian has held his own in a squad of superstars, and has registered 21 goals from 33 games this campaign.

His consistent performances have garnered attention from the Blues. Manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his attack this year. The German has been left unimpressed by the likes of Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic. Mahrez could be an instant upgrade on the duo.

7 assists Only two Premier League Players have scored over 20 goals in all competitions this season:Mohammed Salah29 goals11 assistsRiyad Mahrez21 goals,7 assists Only two Premier League Players have scored over 20 goals in all competitions this season: 🇪🇬 Mohammed Salah⚽️ 29 goals🅰️ 11 assists 🇩🇿 Riyad Mahrez⚽️ 21 goals, 🅰️ 7 assists https://t.co/eZeo9v8yWA

Chelsea have had little success in replacing Eden Hazard since the Belgian left for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019.

Mahrez could be the one to fill Hazard's shoes. The Algerian has proven himself in the Premier League and could have no trouble adjusting to Tuchel’s tactics. The 31-year-old is currently in the final 18 months of his contract with the Citizens. Talks for an extension have not progressed well thus far.

The reigning Premier League winners could be tempted to cash in on Mahrez this summer to avoid losing him for free. The move would suit the Blues, with the player unlikely to cost more than €30-40 million. The transfer would also reunite Mahrez with his former Leicester teammates N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell.

Blues offer blockbuster contract to Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele (left) has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are attempting to lure Ousmane Dembele to Stamford Bridge with a lucrative deal, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The French attacker is in the final year of his current contract with Barcelona. The Blaugrana are ready to let the 24-year-old leave on a Bosman move this summer.

Dembele has blown hot and cold since joining the La Liga giants in 2017. The Frenchman has shown immense promise, but his injury woes have hurt his development at the Camp Nou. However, the Blues believe a move to the Premier League could help the 24-year-old rejuvenate his career.

The Frenchman could instantly improve Tuchel’s attack. The German has suffered due to the off-form of his current forwards. Werner and Christian Pulisic are also expected to leave the club come summer. Tuchel is plotting a reunion with his former player Dembele to address the situation.

Andreas Christensen agrees to join Barcelona

Andreas Christensen (left) could move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Andreas Christensen has agreed to join Barcelona, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The London side have failed to tie him down to a new deal. The 25-year-old has been a pivotal part of Tuchel’s backline recently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time.Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. 🔵🔴 #FCBMeeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. https://t.co/iP3xRwSdof

However, it appears that Christensen could be at the Camp Nou next season. The Dane has reportedly selected the La Liga giants as his next destination and could put pen to paper on a five-year contract soon. The two parties are currently locked in negotiations to sort out the final details of the move.

