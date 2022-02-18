Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Manchester United star; no ongoing contract talks with Antonio Rudiger, and more - 18 February 2022

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table after 24 games. Fresh from their FIFA Club World Cup triumph last week, the London giants will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blues are interested in a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, the club have had no ongoing talks with Antonio Rudiger regarding a contract extension.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18th February 2022:

Chelsea interested in Paul Pogba

Chelsea are interested in Paul Pogba.

Chelsea are interested in Paul Pogba, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French midfielder is currently in the final six months of his contract with Manchester United. The 28-year-old is yet to commit himself to the Red Devils, and looks set to leave Old Trafford for free. London giants Chelsea are plotting an audacious attempt to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Pogba returned to United from Juventus in 2016, but has failed to stamp his authority in the Premier League. The Frenchman has blown hot and cold during his time at Old Trafford, but remains an important part of the current team. The Red Devils want to extend his stay at the club, but have struggled to convince him to sign an extension.

The Blues are hoping to take advantage of the situation. Manager Thomas Tuchel has a settled midfield at Stamford Bridge, but would welcome a player of Pogba’s calibre in the team. The Frenchman could add a new dimension to the German’s team. With Jorginho and N’Golo Kante both staring at uncertain futures at the club, Chelsea could be tempted to indulge in Pogba.

The fact that Pogba could be available for free only makes the deal sweeter. However, there’s an intense battle for the 28-year-old. PSG and Barcelona are eager to secure the services of the Frenchman. Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, and also have their eyes on Pogba.

Juventus are also plotting his return to Turin, so the Frenchman could be spoilt for choice this summer. However, a stay at Old Trafford cannot be entirely ruled out either.

Blues have no ongoing contract talks with Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are not currently engaged in contract talks with Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea are not currently engaged in contract talks with Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.

The German defender’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The London side want to keep him at Stamford Bridge, and were involved in negotiations for an extension last month. However, the Blues are yet to present him with an improved offer amid interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old continues to be a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel’s backline. However, the Premier League giants might have to make the German their highest-paid player to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel rules his team out of Premier League title race

Thomas Tuchel has ruled the Blues out of the Premier League title race this season. The London giants are currently third in the league, 16 points behind Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Thomas Tuchel:



"We have to realise we are in the race for top four now, which is a huge thing in the Premier League in general." Thomas Tuchel:"We have to realise we are in the race for top four now, which is a huge thing in the Premier League in general."

Speaking to the press, Tuchel said that the point deficit is too much to recover.

“Sixteen points is too much for what we demand of ourselves. To reach your targets, I think a realistic approach is also necessary. We should not get confused and think about winning the Premier Leagu,e and realise that we are in a race for the top four,” said Tuchel.

"It's a huge thing in Premier League. At the end of the season, you can look back and say why this is the reason and try to do better. You can do things to improve in the season - this is what we do - but right now, the focus has to be on a realistic approach, and that we are in a race for top four,” continued Tuchel.

Edited by Bhargav