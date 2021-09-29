Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Newcastle United star, club receive boost in pursuit of Serie A midfielder, and more - 28th September 2021

Chelsea visit Juventus on Wednesday hoping to get back to winning ways after a defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend.

The Blues face the Bianconeri in a Group H tie in the UEFA Champions League, having secured a 1-0 win against Zenit St Petersburg in the opening game.

Chelsea are interested in a Newcastle United star who is also wanted by Everton and Liverpool. The Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of a Serie A midfielder.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 28, 2021.

Chelsea interested in Allan Saint-Maximin

Chelsea are interested in Allan Saint-Maximin

Chelsea have turned their attention to Allan Saint-Maximin, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blues are keen to bolster their attack amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of a few of their current stars.

The Frenchman has already proven himself in the Premier League and could hit it off at Stamford Bridge.

Saint-Maximin has become a key figure at St. James’ Park since joining Newcastle United in the summer of 2019. He has shown no signs of slowing down this season, earning Chelsea's admiration.

The Frenchman has managed two goals and three assists from seven games so far and the Blues are contemplating a move for him next year.

Chelsea are undecided on the futures of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Halim Ziyech. None of them have managed to impress Thomas Tuchel and could be allowed to leave next year.

The German manager wants to target Saint-Maximin as a replacement but might have to wait for a summer move. The Blues are also likely to face competition for his signature from Liverpool and Everton.

Blues receive boost in pursuit of Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie prefers a move to the Premier League

Chelsea have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Franck Kessie, according to 90 Min. The Ivorian's current deal with AC Milan is all set to expire next summer and talks for an extension have not been fruitful so far.

There's already a beeline for his services, with the Blues among the top clubs in Europe monitoring him. However, it now appears Kessie prefers a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea are eager for midfield additions owing to Jorginho's uncertain future. N'Golo Kante is also on the wrong side of 30 and the Blues believe Kessie's arrival will massively improve their midfield.

However, the London side are expected to face competition for his services from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Kurt Zouma opens up on Chelsea exit

Kurt Zouma has revealed his reason to leave Chelsea

Kurt Zouma has explained his reason for leaving Chelsea in the summer. The Frenchman left the Blues to join West Ham United and has revealed in a recent interview that he moved to the Hammers to play regularly.

"I needed to play more. Obviously, I was in a team that was doing really well. Coming here has allowed me to compete more to play. It’s a club that wants to progress and grow. And I want to be part of this project.

"The integration? I get along well with everyone honestly; I’m someone who talks to everyone," said Zouma

Edited by Arjun Panchadar