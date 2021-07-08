Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Serie A star, club join race for French midfielder and more - 8th July 2021

Chelsea is gearing up for exciting times ahead, with Thomas Tuchel tipped to take the Premier League by storm in his first full season in England.

The German manager’s divine intervention at the start of the year steadied the ship at Stamford Bridge and guided the Blues to Champions League glory, along with a fourth-place finish in the league.

Chelsea is expected to get even better in the upcoming campaign, and Tuchel wants a couple of additions to his squad to help attain his goals.

The Blues are paying special care to their midfield and want to bring in reinforcements and hold on to their prized assets.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from July 8, 2021.

Chelsea interested in Serie A star

Franck Kessie

Chelsea is interested in AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, according to The Hard Tackle via Pianeta Milan. The Blues are monitoring the Ivorian closely and are considering a move for the player.

Kessie joined the Rossoneri in 2017 and soon became an indispensable member of the first XI.

The Ivorian is currently one of the finest midfielders on display in Serie A. Kessie registered 50 appearances in the 2020-21 season, scoring 14 times and registering six assists.

📰 @PianetaMilan: Chelsea interested in snatching Kessie to replace Kante but the player wants to stayhttps://t.co/foKybePOge #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) July 6, 2021

The Ivorian’s current deal expires next year, and speculation is ripe about his future. Tottenham Hotspur has been linked to the player, and Chelsea has now entered the scene.

The Blues have a plethora of central midfielders in their rooster, but the Ivorian’s qualities have endeared him to Tuchel.

With the Premier League side likely to send a few of their current midfielders on loan, space could open up for Kessie in the squad. he could also be a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

Blues join race for French midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga

Chelsea has joined the race for Eduardo Camavinga, according to Sportsmole via Le Parisien. The French midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with Rennes and does not want to extend his stay.

Manchester United are the favorites for his signature, but the Blues are now ready to add to the competition.

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester United in the race for Eduardo Camavinga’s signature and are already thought to have made direct contact with Rennes.



{Le Parisien} pic.twitter.com/B48VilPyIZ — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 8, 2021

Chelsea is looking to shore up their midfield, with Billy Gilmour already moving to Norwich City on loan.

Camavinga is also being monitored by Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid and looks set to leave the club this summer. The Blues have already contacted Rennes to inquire about a possible deal.

Jorginho’s agent rules out Chelsea departure

Jorginho

Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has ruled out his client’s exit from Chelsea this summer. The Italian has two years left on his contract and is generating interest from clubs around Europe after a spectacular outing for his country at Euro 2020 so far.

However, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Santos revealed that the Chelsea midfielder would stay at Stamford Bridge next season.

“I think today he is worth around 50 million euros, few teams in Europe are capable of making this investment. Next season, he will play the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup, I think he’ll stay at Chelsea next year,” said Santos.

