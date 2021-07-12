Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Sevilla defender, club preparing €35m offer for Italian midfielder and more - 11th July 2021

Chelsea are preparing to fight for the Premier League title next season. The Blues will also be aiming to defend their UEFA Champions League trophy while asserting their influence in domestic cups. The arrival of Thomas Tuchel has instilled a sense of belief in the team. The German manager has overseen a superb turn in fortunes at Stamford Bridge since his arrival.

Tuchel will be hoping to build on that when he puts his team on the field next season and Chelsea are planning for the summer accordingly. The Blues want to add more steel to their backline before the start of the new campaign, while reinforcements in midfield are also on the agenda.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 11 July 2021.

Chelsea interested in Sevilla defender

Diego Carlos

Chelsea are interested in Sevilla’s Diego Carlos, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Thomas Tuchel reportedly has the Brazilian on his three-man shortlist, which also includes Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Sevilla teammate Jules Kounde. The Blues would prefer the other two men on the list, but securing their services will not be a walk in the park. As such, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Diego Carlos.

The 28-year-old does have his flaws, including a lack of discipline, but Tuchel believes he can rectify them. The German wants a new leader in his backline as Thiago Silva’s one-year extension is seen as a temporary fix. Chelsea are hoping that the Brazilian will not be as costly as his teammate Kounde, but Sevilla’s valuation of the footballer is not known at the moment.

Blues preparing €35m offer for Italian midfielder

Matteo Pessina

Chelsea are preparing a €35m offer for Matteo Pessina, according to The Hard Tackle via La Stampa. The Italian joined Atalanta from AC Milan in 2017, and after a couple of loan spells, finally broke into the first team in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 24-year-old is versatile enough to carry out a variety of roles and is equally adept at playing as a No. 10, a holding midfielder, or even as a No. 8. It is his versatility that has attracted the Blues.

While AC Milan are trying to bring him back into their ranks, which he was a part of as a youth player, 24-year old Italian international box-to-box midfielder Matteo Pessina, according to La Stampa, is growing into a major target for Chelsea management. pic.twitter.com/RhnEcVLGQO — SportzGlobal01 (@SGlobal01) July 10, 2021

Chelsea have just three established midfielders in the team at the moment. The few players who have returned from loan spells are not expected to play a big part for the Blues next season. Pessina’s current deal expires in 12 months and the Premier League giants are optimistic about their chances of securing his signature.

Napoli submit opening bid for Chelsea ace

Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea have received an opening bid from Napoli for Emerson Palmieri, according to Football Italia via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Italian is open to a move to the Serie A side, who have submitted an offer of €8m-€10m for him. The 26-year-old is already in the final year of his current contract, but the Blues have an option for an additional year.

Napoli have made an opening bid between €8m and €10m to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.



{GDS} — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) July 11, 2021

Napoli are scheduled to have a meeting with representatives of the Chelsea player next week to discuss personal terms.

