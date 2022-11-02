Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back; Graham Potter backed to sign Brighton forward, and more - November 2, 2022

Chelsea will take on Dinamo Zagreb at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues are coming off a demoralising 4-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the London giants are interested in a Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back. Elsewhere, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed new Blues manager Graham Potter to sign Leandro Trossard.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 2, 2022:

Chelsea interested in Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Nelson Semedo, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues want to add a backup to the injured Reece James and are scouting for options. Semedo has struggled for game time at Wolverhampton Wanderers this season but is appreciated at Stamford Bridge.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo. (Daily Express) Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo. (Daily Express) https://t.co/WcDT88ci5d

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the London giants would want the Portuguese to compete with James for a place in the starting XI.

"Chelsea like Nelson Semedo from Wolves and are considering him as an option to come in to give competition for Reece James," said Phillips.

Semedo has a goal contribution from 11 games this season.

Rio Ferdinand backs Graham Potter to sign Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Rio Ferdinand reckons Graham Potter could look to sign Leandro Trossard. The Belgian forward has been in red-hot form for Brighton & Hove Albion this season and is reportedly being monitored by Chelsea.

The Blues have struggled in the final third under Potter, who's likely to push for reinforcements in the winter.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Chelsea reportedly set to 'speed up' interest in signing Brighton's Leandro Trossard. Chelsea reportedly set to 'speed up' interest in signing Brighton's Leandro Trossard. https://t.co/WRAip7wjWT

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Trossard could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

"Trossard, he’s one of the players I’ve heard there hasn’t even been a bid for him since he’s been there, someone told me. This guy is doing major bits right now. If Potter doesn’t go back there to try and sign him, I’d be amazed," said Ferdinand.

The 27-year-old has appeared 12 times for the London giants this season across competitions, scoring seven goals.

Graham Potter opens up on Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria arrived at Stamford Bridge on loan this summer.

Graham Potter has said that Denis Zakaria is in contention to be selected for Wednesday's Champions League game.

The Swiss midfielder joined the Blues on deadline day this summer but is yet to appear for the first team. With his team having qualified for the knockouts as Group E winners, Potter is expected to give his fringe players game time against Dinamo Zagreb.

However, the Englishman is reluctant to throw youngsters into action just for the sake of it.

"We have used a lot of the young players. A lot of them have been impressive. I like their character and their personality. Getting closer to the academy guys and getting to know them has been an important part of how we’ve started here at Chelsea, but we have to be competitive and respectful of the competition with teams looking for the points for their own qualification," said Potter.

Potter hinted that Zakaria could make his long-awaited debut for the London giants on Wednesday.

"As I’ve said before, he’s been really good; he’s trained well; he’s supported his teammates. Obviously, he’s been disappointed not to play, like everybody is, but up until the weekend, results have been positive; we’ve been trying to take steps, but he’s in the frame for tomorrow. He’s available for selection, and we will wait and see," said Potter.

Potter has lost just once since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in September.

Poll : 0 votes