Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Jack Grealish talks, Romelu Lukaku wants AS Roma stay, and more - May 2, 2024

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, May 2. Mauricio Pochettino's side are ninth in the league table after 33 games and have won two of their last five Premier League games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not working to secure the services of Jack Grealish. Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku wants to make his stay at AS Roma permanent.

On that note, let's look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 2, 2024.

Chelsea not in Jack Grealish talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Jack Grealish is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea are not eyeing a move for Jack Grealish this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has blown hot and cold since joining Manchester City but can be decisive on his day.

The Blues are looking to add more firepower to their faltering attack this summer and recent reports have suggested that they want to take Grealish to Stamford Bridge.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“Staying with Chelsea, I’m also aware there have been some slightly surprising links with Jack Grealish. However, I have zero information on this – Manchester City are not discussing Grealish’s future, not even internally at this point of the season. It’s all quiet,” wrote Romano

Grealish has appeared 35 times across competitions this season for the Citizens, registering three goals and three assists.

Romelu Lukaku wants AS Roma stay

Romelu Lukaku's future remains up in the air

Romelu Lukaku wants to continue his association with AS Roma beyond the summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Belgian striker joined the Serie A side last year on loan and has done a decent job so far at the club. Lukaku has scored 19 goals and set up four more in 42 games in all competitions. He is scheduled to return to Chelsea at the end of this campaign, but is unlikely to stay at the English club beyond the summer.

The Blues are keen to offload him this year, and want his exorbitant wages off their books. Lukaku would prefer to continue his stay at the Stadio Olimpico, but the Italian side may not be able to afford him.

A move to the Middle East remains the best bet, with Saudi clubs apparently identifying him as a priority target for the summer.

Lukaku turned down a move to Al-Hilal last summer, but is reportedly open to a transfer at the moment. Al-Ittihad have already contacted the player's entourage to discuss a move.

Ian Maatsen likely to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Ian Maatsen has done well at Signal Iduna Park this season

Ian Maatsen is likely to leave Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch left-back moved to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January and has been a revelation at Signal Iduna Park so far.

The 22-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Bundesliga side, registering two goals and two assists. His form has sparked talk of his reintegration into the Blues' squad over the summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Maatsen will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

“Ian Maatsen has impressed since leaving Chelsea to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, and some fans have even asked me if this could lead to him returning to be part of the first-team at Stamford Bridge. My understanding is that Maatsen will leave Chelsea for sure, so no, I don’t see him staying,” wrote Romano.

“Borussia Dortmund will try their best to keep Maatsen, they’re very happy with him and he’s also happy in Dortmund. The budget will be crucial to understand if they can make it happen, but the intention is clear. That’s the latest on the situation, and I don’t know anything yet about other clubs joining the race in case Dortmund can’t afford the deal,” he added.

Maatsen's contract with the London giants expires in 2026.