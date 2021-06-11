Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues lead PSG in the race for Inter Milan star, club interested in Real Madrid defender and more - 10 June 2021

The transfer window in England opened on Wednesday and Chelsea have already been linked with a plethora of talent. The Blues are monitoring quite a few players in Europe as Thomas Tuchel prepares to lead his team back to the summit of the Premier League next season.

Chelsea finished fourth in the table for two seasons in a row and have not won the coveted trophy since the 2016-17 season. The Blues will also aim to defend their UEFA Champions League trophy. A striker is at the top of Tuchel’s wishlist, but the German is likely to reinforce his backline as well.

On that note, let’s look at the top Chelsea transfer news from 10 June 2021.

Chelsea lead PSG in the race for Inter Milan star

Achraf Hakimi

Chelsea have overtaken Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Achraf Hakimi, according to Football Insider. The Inter Milan star is being courted by both clubs, who have submitted £56.1m bids each for the Moroccan right-back.

However, the Nerazzurri have rejected all offers as they want £68.8m for the player’s services. Hakimi is an integral part of the Inter side, but the Serie A giants might be forced to sell him to address their financial problems.

Thomas Tuchel to include Chelsea stars in improved Achraf Hakimi deal as Inter reject £56m transfer bid https://t.co/94vJcs9URV — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) June 9, 2021

However, the Blues have an advantage over the Ligue 1 side in the race. Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri and Andreas Christensen and the Premier League side could use either as a sweetener for the Hakimi deal.

It is also reported that the Blues have already agreed to personal terms with Hakimi. As such, Chelsea have now emerged as the favorites for the player's signature.

Chelsea interested in signing Real Madrid defender

Sergio Ramos

Chelsea are interested in signing Sergio Ramos, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Real Madrid ace is nearing the end of his lengthy association with the La Liga giants and is expected to be available for free at the start of next month.

The 35-year-old was pegged with injuries in the 2020-21 season. When fit, he is still among the best defenders in the world at the moment.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly identified Sergio Ramos as an alternative option this summer. That could be good news for Manchester United in their pursuit of Varane.(Defensa Central) — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) June 9, 2021

The Blues are looking for a new defender with both Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma expected to leave in the summer. Tuchel is eager to bring the Spanish defender to Stamford Bridge, but the German will also consider Ramos’ partner Raphael Varane as an alternative target.

Chelsea monitoring Paraguayan ace

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gomez, according to Sport Witness via La Nacion. The Blues have enquired about the Palmeiras centre-back. The Paraguayan joined the Brazilian side in 2018 on loan and now finds himself on the Blues' radar.

Gomez is a pivotal figure at his current club and he signed a four-year deal with Palmeiras last year. The Premier League side might have to break the bank to secure his services.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Ritwik Kumar