Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Florian Wirtz race; club prioritising new striker in 2024, and more - November 7, 2023

Chelsea registered a resounding 4-1 win against nine-man Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (November 6) in the Premier League. Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the visitors before a Nicolas Jackson hat-trick marked a superb comeback win for Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, the London giants are prioritising a move for a new striker in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 7, 2023:

Chelsea leading Florian Wirtz race

Florian Wirtz is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Florian Wirtz, according to The Daily Star. The German midfielder has been very impressive for Bayer Leverkusen recently, and his efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent. The Blues are working to get back to their heyday under Pochettino and have their eyes on Wirtz.

The 20-year-old has six goals and nine assists in 15 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season. He's versatile enough to carry out various roles in the final third, which makes him an enticing proposal for Pochettino.

There’s intense competition for his services, but the Premier League side are at the front of the pile. Leverkusen are likely to demand £80 million for his services.

Blues prioritising new striker in 2024, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have made a new striker a priority in 2024, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have struggled in front of goal this season, and Pochettino is eager to make amends next year. The Argentinean manager is looking at quite a few names for the role.

On The Debrief podcast, Romano named Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a target but added that a January move is unlikely.

“For Chelsea to get a new striker is an absolute priority, but in January, it’s not easy to find the right player. We know they like talented young players. For sure they also like Ivan Toney, but let’s see how much they’re prepared to invest,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Victor Osimhen is also appreciated, but Napoli will push to keep him until at least the end of the season, so a January move is really complicated. Still, for sure a new striker is one of Chelsea’s priorities for 2024.”

Pochettino will want a new face to replace the on-loan Romelu Lukaku, who is not part of his plans.

Chelsea advised to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is a target at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Paul Brown has advised Chelsea to sign Ivan Toney. The English forward is expected to leave Brentford this winter, and the Blues are hoping to win the race for his services. The player also has admirers at Arsenal, who are also keen to take him to the Emirates.

Brown told Give Me Sport that Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is an option for the London giants.

“It depends on what Pochettino wants from his striker, but I think Toney would be a really interesting signing for Chelsea. He is an established Premier League goalscorer. He's very ambitious, and his movement is good.

"I think he'd be interesting for them. If Chelsea want a Drogba-style striker, the closest thing to a battering ram centre forward like that in the Premier League is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, in my opinion, but it depends on what Pochettino wants,” said Brown.

He continued:

“I think Toney would be a better fit for them. There are other strikers out there, too. I doubt Watkins would leave Aston Villa, but he's another one that I'm sure Chelsea would be interested in, should he ever become available.

"I think it's clear that Chelsea needed a proven goalscorer, and that's the kind of striker they should be targeting.”

Toney is serving an eight-month ban from football due to illegal betting but will be available for transfer in January.