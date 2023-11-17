Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Gabriel Moscardo race; Mauricio Pochettino unhappy with club's decisions, and more - November 17, 2023

Chelsea are hoping to get back to their best under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager took over the first team at Stamford Bridge this summer but has endured a mixed start to his tenure.

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourites to win the race for Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. Elsewhere, Pochettino is unhappy with the London giants’ recent decisions in the transfer market.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 17, 2023:

Chelsea leading Gabriel Moscardo race

Chelsea remain the favourites to sign Gabriel Moscardo, according to Calciomercato.it.

The London giants were eager to sign the Brazilian midfielder this summer, but their €21 million offer was rejected by Corinthians. The Brazilian club, though, are willing to cash in on their prized asset in 2024 and have set a €30 million price tag.

The player is generating attention from clubs across Europe, with AC Milan also keeping a close eye on his situation. Arsenal, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are other interested parties.

However, the Blues are leading the race for the 18-year-old and have submitted another offer for the player.

Mauricio Pochettino unhappy with club's decisions

Pochettino is unhappy with Chelsea's recent decisions in the transfer market. The Blues have gone on a spending spree since Todd Boehly took over, with some decisions showing a clear lack of plan.

The strategy has been the same this summer and has caused Pochettino quite a few problems. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that the Argentinean manager is left with little room for error.

“I think there have been some quite strange decisions made by Chelsea's board over the last few months, and it's that situation is probably one to watch because I don't think they will have a lot of money to spend in January.

"They still have a couple of holes in their squad despite signing all these players, and Pochettino is under pressure both to win now and also show that he can build something for the future by giving a lot of these younger players they signed big roles at the club,” said Brown.

He continued:

“All of those things are not easy to achieve very quickly, so I do think there’s some tension there and it will be interesting to see how much patience Chelsea have because Pochettino is a great manager, and I think they should be listening to his views on players in the transfer market.”

Pochettino has won seven and lost four of his 15 games in charge of the Blues so far.

Cole Palmer opens up on decision to join the Blues

Cole Palmer arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Cole Palmer has admitted that he was initially undecided about a move to Chelsea.

The English midfielder left Manchester City this summer to move to Stamford Bridge and has hit the ground running. Palmer has appeared 11 times for the Blues, registering four goals and as many assists.

Speaking to the club’s website, the 21-year-old said that moving to London was a big decision in his career.

“It happened fast to be fair. I spoke to someone at Chelsea, and I was speaking to my dad, but I really didn’t know what to do. I was thinking about it for a couple of days, every minute of the day, and then I thought for my career I have to go and get regular game time.

"It was a big move for me. I’d never been out of Manchester, not even on loan or anything like that, so to move down here on my own was a big thing,” said Palmer.

Palmer also spoke highly of Pochettino and added that he enjoys working with the Argentine manager.

“A lot of people told me how he is with young players, and ever since I went to Chelsea, I can see it. So I’m enjoying working with him, and I’m excited to carry on working with him,” said Palmer.

He continued:

“I am a player who always wants the ball, anywhere, to try and help the team get out of a difficult situation or create a chance. He has given me the confidence and licence to go where I want on the pitch, where I feel I can use my strengths, so I’m grateful for it.”

Palmer has earned a maiden call to the England squad during the ongoing international break.