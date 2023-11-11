Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Kylian Mbappe race; Manchester City want Reece James, and more - November 11, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to test themselves against leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pichettino's team are tenth in the league after 11 games, 12 behind the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in Blues full-back Reece James.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 11, 2023:

Chelsea leading Kylian Mbappe race

Kylian Mbappe’s future in Paris is up in the air..

Chelsea and Liverpool are leading the race to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Four Four Two.

The French superstar is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but hasn't agreed an extension yet. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and were previously expected to sign the player on a Bosman move next summer.

However, a recent report from Cadena SER has said that the La Liga giants have ended their pursuit of the player. Four Four Two have added that the aforementioned Premier League duo are the favourites to sign Mbappe at the moment.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has had his eyes on the Frenchman for ages, while the Blues have also been linked with the player before. Manchester United and Newcastle United are also in the race to sign Mbappe, who is likely to be available for free at the end of the season.

Manchester City want Reece James

Reece James (left) is wanted at the Etihad.

Manchester City have identified Reece James as the ideal replacement for Kyle Walker, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries recently, but his stock remains high. James was handed the armband this summer and is one of Chelsea’s most important players at the moment.

However, in his column for The Independent, said that City could lure James away from the Blues.

"Chelsea are likely to endure the physical force of Kyle Walker this Sunday, but they may also suffer when the England international eventually leaves Manchester City.

"Reece James has long been earmarked as his replacement, and the European champions are obviously able to offer such a player more immediate prospects of competing,” wrote Delaney.

He continued:

“It was an option even raised in many of the last few summers, as Walker constantly weighed up his future. The issue is that he’s one of those players who just keeps getting better.”

James’ contract with the London giants expires in 2028.

Gabriel Moscardo opens up on Blues links

Gabriel Moscardo has admitted that Chelsea were eager to sign him this summer. The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Corinthians recently and is now a first-team regular. He's reportedly a target for the Blues, who remain in the market for reinforcements despite investing a fortune in the squad last summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Globo Esporte, Moscardo said that he remains focussed on Corinthians for now.

“To tell you the truth, I have very little information. My father knows a few things. He prefers not to tell me so as not to influence my head too much, to end up taking a little bit of my focus here.

"He says: ‘Here your focus is on Corinthians’. Let’s wait for the season to end, there are still a few games to go, and we’ll see what we can do,” said Gabriel Moscardo.

He continued:

“Of course, there’s interest from various clubs. I’ve also heard about it. There was strong interest from Chelsea a few months ago, but if you stop to think about where I’m going now, at this moment, it’s not good. I want to help Corinthians now to get them out of this situation.”

Recent reports have linked Arsenal with the Brazilian midfielder.