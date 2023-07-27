Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Mohammed Kudus race; club eyeing new goalkeeper this summer, and more - July 27, 2023

Chelsea are looking to improve their squad after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign, finishing 12th. Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the first team this month and is putting together plans for the new season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 27, 2023:

Chelsea leading Mohammed Kudus race

Mohammed Kudus is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are the frontunners to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer, according to The Independent.

The Blues are working to improve their attack this year after an underwhelming performance in front of goal last season. Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have joined Pochettino’s squad this summer. However, the Argentinean manager remains keen to add more firepower and has set his sights on Kudus.

The Ghanaian was outstanding for Ajax last season - bagging 17 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions - but remains heavily linked with a departure from the Eredivise side this year.

There’s a lot of interest in his signature, with Arsenal also among the clubs in the race for his signature. However, the Blues are at the front of the queue at the moment. Ajax reportedly want £40 million for the 22-year-old.

Blues eyeing new goalkeeper this summer

Mike Maignan has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea insider Nathan Gissing has said that the Blues are planning to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Blues allowed Edouard Mendy to leave last month but are yet to sign a replacement. They were linked with Andre Onana but opted not to join the race for the Cameroonian, who eventully joined Manchester United. AC Milan custodian Mike Maignan is reportedly a target for the club.

However, Gissing told The Byline YouTube channel that the Frenchman is too expensive for the London giants.

“I’m told Chelsea are still looking at a goalkeeper. They liked Onana but never made a move. They’re just being very careful on the prices this year because as we knew in June, Chelsea had to sell before they could push for deals,” said Gissing.

He continued:

“Maignan … I’m told he’s too expensive for Chelsea. They’re looking for that player who isn’t overly expensive but can still compete with Kepa. Chelsea don’t want to spend crazy money on a goalkeeper (this summer).”

Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to remain the No. 1 at Stamford Bridge next summer.

Reece James opens up on desire to become Chelsea captain

Reece James (left) has committed his future at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Reece James has admitted that he harbours dreams of wearing the armband at Stamford Bridge.

The English full-back signed a new deal with Chelsea last year, ending speculation regarding his future. The 23-year-old has admirers at multiple clubs around Europe, but looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge for now.

Speaking to the club’s website, James remained hopeful of getting the responsibility of leading the team when the time is right.

“Of course (I would want to be captain). I have been at Chelsea my whole life. I have always dreamt of it. I am sure when the time is right, hopefully it happens.

"Everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak, while some show their actions on the field. I’d like to think I could do both. I try and help the team as much as I can,” said James.

He continued:

“There are a lot of different roles for the players that are still here. It is time for the ones who have been here longer to step up. It is going to be a tough season. There is no easy season in the Premier League.

"Last season was probably the toughest I have experienced. I feel we are now moving in the right direction. Last season, some players did not want to be there because they were not playing.”

James will be eager to prove his worth to new manager Pochettino in the upcoming season.