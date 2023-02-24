Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading Neymar race; club urged to appoint Zinedine Zidane, and more - February 24, 2023

Chelsea could be tempted to consider a change in management unless results improve soon. Graham Potter's team are tenth in the Premier League and next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

Meanwhile, the Blues are the favourites from the Premier League to sign Neymar. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has urged the London giants to give Zinedine Zidane the keys to the first team.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 24, 2023:

Chelsea leading Neymar race

Neymar has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are the favourites among Premier League clubs to land Neymar this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian is linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this year, with the club willing to sanction his departure. The 31-year-old has long been linked with a move to England, but a transfer has not materialised.

90min @90min_Football Neymar to Chelsea. Could you see it happening?! Neymar to Chelsea. Could you see it happening?! 🇧🇷👀 https://t.co/JRTXehWoTn

The Blues are planning a squad overhaul under Todd Boehly, who hasn't been afraid to splash the cash.

Neymar represents a statement signing that could boost the morale of everyone associated with the club. The London giants have reportedly held talks with the Parisians regarding the Brazilian's possible transfer, which is expected to cost around £70-80 million.

Neymar has enjoyed a solid season with the Parisians, registering 18 goals and 17 assists from 29 games across competitions.

Blues urged to appoint Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Dean Jones reckons Chelsea should consider handing over the reins of the first team to Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman is yet to take charge of a football team since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. With Graham Potter struggling to turn things around at Stamford Bridge, Zidane's name has been doing the rounds.

Fraser Fletcher @FrazFletcher Exclusive: Some of the Chelsea board members are “keen” on Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, I'm told.



Potter is seen as a long-term appointment, but there is growing frustration with results.



All here: Exclusive: Some of the Chelsea board members are “keen” on Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, I'm told.Potter is seen as a long-term appointment, but there is growing frustration with results.All here: footballinsider247.com/sources-chelse… 🚨Exclusive: Some of the Chelsea board members are “keen” on Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for Graham Potter, I'm told.Potter is seen as a long-term appointment, but there is growing frustration with results.All here: footballinsider247.com/sources-chelse… https://t.co/1lK57aEXC7

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Blues must take into account what Zidane could bring to the table.

"With Zinedine Zidane, I think you absolutely have to consider whether he could bring something different," said Jones.

He added:

"All of these people need to be talked about on a case-by-case basis internally at Chelsea, to get a clear grasp on what they would bring to the table right now, whether they would be likely to change the situation, why they would be able to change it, and how that compares to what they’ve currently got in place with Graham Porter and what he's trying to do."

The London giants run the risk of missing out on a fourth-placed finish unless results improve soon.

Chelsea missing Christian Pulisic, says Freddy Adu

Christian Pulisic has spent almost a month on the sidelines.

Former American international Freddy Adu reckons the Blues are missing Christian Pulisic.

The club are in a poor run of form that has left them with just two wins in their last 14 games. Pulisic has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury during the defeat to Manchester City in January. Potter's team have scored just four goals in his absence.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK The trophies and personal awards won by Christian Pulisic at Chelsea. The trophies and personal awards won by Christian Pulisic at Chelsea. https://t.co/ZENrqElqnF

Speaking to NJ.Bet, as cited by Football London, Adu spoke highly of his countryman.

“I think Chelsea are missing Pulisic. He’s the kind of player that is a nuisance to deal with; he creates a lot of havoc; he’s always buzzing and running. He’s skilful and intelligent, but he’s a hard-working guy, so he can hurt you," said Adu.

He added:

“I think Chelsea are missing him as he creates chances and havoc in front of goal, and they’re missing the dynamic play that he brings."

He continued:

“I know they’ve got Joao Felix in and Mudryk, but right now, Mudryk is having a tough time, and the Premier League is hard to adjust to, and he’s having a hard time adjusting. But Pulisic has already adjusted, so I think the experience of the Premier League which he brings, Chelsea are missing that a lot right now.”

Pulisic has registered only one goal and two assists in 21 games across competitions this season. He has returned to first-team training and could be back in action soon.

