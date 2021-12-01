Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race for French midfielder; Antonio Rudiger rejects latest contract renewal offer, and more - 1st December 2021

Chelsea will look to put Sunday's disappointing draw with Manchester United behind them when they face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Blues remain atop the Premier League table after 13 games, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are leading the race to sign a French midfielder who plays for Monaco. Elsewhere, defender Antonio Rudiger has rejected The Blues' latest contract renewal offer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 1st December 2021.

Chelsea leading race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Chelsea Chronicle via Fabrizio Romano.

The French midfielder has developed into one of the finest young players in the game since joining Monaco in 2019. His performances for both club and country have earned him admirers across Europe, including The Blues.

Chelsea are eager to bring in a new midfielder next year. The Blues are well stocked in central midfield. However, the west London side lack world-class quality outside their starting eleven. Manager Thomas Tuchel wants to address that by diving into the transfer market next year.

Chelsea are also searching for a successor to N'Golo Kante, who is on the wrong side of 30. The Blues have identified Tchouameni as a possible target, and want to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The French midfielder is wanted by many clubs across Europe, though.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Chelsea and Man Utd have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.



(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Chelsea and Man Utd have received a transfer boost with Juventus having pulled out of the running to sign Monaco's France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.(Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/S2d0FGi2nQ

However, speaking on his podcast, Fabrizio Romano said that Chelsea are the favourites for Tchouameni's signature.

“Manchester United with (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer were already planning to sign a new central midfielder, defensive midfielder for next summer. They had Tchouameni on their list, but that is complicated because Chelsea are leading the race for Tchouameni for a long time,” said Romano.

Antonio Rudiger rejects latest contract renewal offer from The Blues

Antonio Rudiger has rejected Chelsea's latest contract offer

Antonio Rudiger has rejected Chelsea's latest contract offer, according to Goal. The German defender is in the final year of his current contract with The Blues. The 28-year-old has been rock solid at the back in Thomas Tuchel's team. So the Premier League giants are eager to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected. 🔵 #CFC Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected. 🔵 #CFCReal Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. https://t.co/APa5mMVO9x

Chelsea have offered Rudiger a new annual deal worth £7 million. However, the German defender is least pleased with the offer, and has turned it down. The 28-year-old is wanted by Real Madrid, who will be buoyed by recent developments. Los Blancos are planning to lap up Rudiger for free next summer.

Juventus initiate contact with Jorginho's representatives

Juventus have reportedly initiated contact with the representatives of Jorginho.

Juventus have reportedly initiated contact with the representatives of Jorginho, according to Chelsea News via Calciomercato. The Italian has gone from strength to strength with Chelsea in recent times. He also played a key part in his country's Euro 2020 triumph earlier this summer.

The Bianconeri are ready to take the Italian midfielder to Turin if an opportunity arises. The 28-year-old continues to be a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel's tactics at Stamford Bridge. While Jorginho is unlikely to leave the Premier League leaders right now, the player could be open to a return to Serie A in the future.

