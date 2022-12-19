Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race for German prodigy; club to return for Josko Gvardiol, and more - December 19, 2022

Chelsea have dropped down to eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. Graham Potter will be desperate to secure a top-four finish and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign a Borussia Dortmund prodigy, according to journalist Marc Behrenbeck. Elsewhere, journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons the London giants will return for the services of Josko Gvardiol.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 19, 2022:

Chelsea leading race for Youssoufa Moukoko, says Marc Behrenbeck

Youssoufa Moukoko is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are the favourites to land Youssoufa Moukoko in 2023, according to Marc Behrenbeck. The 18-year-old is one of the rising stars of the Bundesliga and has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund. The Blues are pleased with his steady rise at Signal Iduna Park and reckon there’s a place for him at Stamford Bridge.

Potter is looking for attacking reinforcements, with the current crop leaving a lot to be desired. Moukoko’s age and quality on the pitch could make him a solid option for the English manager. The teenager is also in the final year of his contract, so he could be available on a Bosman move in the summer.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Multiple Premier League clubs are prepared to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in January even though, if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he’s available on a free this summer. Chelsea leading the race. Prior to Armando Broja’s injury they were making progress on a summer deal. Multiple Premier League clubs are prepared to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko in January even though, if he doesn’t agree a new deal, he’s available on a free this summer. Chelsea leading the race. Prior to Armando Broja’s injury they were making progress on a summer deal. https://t.co/c1J8Z1Ggsm

There’s already a beeline for his signature, but speaking recently, Behrenbeck said that Chelsea are the frontrunners for Moukoko.

“It’s clear that a lot of top clubs are looking for Moukoko and are keen on him because he is free of charge in the summer and is a bargain. We hear that Chelsea is the closest. There have already been negotiations and talks. Other clubs on the list include Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Newcastle. But the hottest is Chelsea; with the others, it is not yet so far," said Benrenbeck.

Moukoko has appeared 22 times for Dortmund this season across competitions, scoring six goals and setting up as many.

Blues to return for Josko Gvardiol, says Dharmesh Sheth

Josko Gvardiol has become a household name after this year’s World Cup.

Dharmesh Sheth has tipped Chelsea to return for Josko Gvardiol next year. The Croatian defender is a target for Potter, who's expected to add more steel to his backline next year.

The Blues brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana this summer but remain on the lookout for more reinforcements. Thiago Silva’s age and Koulibaly’s shaky start to life in the Premier League have made a new defender the need of the hour.

Croatia's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup. Joško Gvardiol's 2022 World Cup by numbers:90% pass accuracy48x possession won37 clearances (most)19 duels won11 interceptions9 tackles4 blocks2 shots1 goalCroatia's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup. #Vatreni Joško Gvardiol's 2022 World Cup by numbers:90% pass accuracy 48x possession won 37 clearances (most)19 duels won 11 interceptions 9 tackles 4 blocks2 shots1 goal Croatia's youngest ever scorer at the World Cup. #Vatreni https://t.co/YPtr3iploc

Gvardiol has been outstanding for RB Leipzig recently and was linked with the London giants this summer. A move failed to see the light of day, but the Premier League giants remain hot on his heels.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the 20-year-old could be on the move in January or at the end of the season.

“The other player who we were talking about in the summer, who we might be talking about in January and potentially next summer as well if he doesn’t move in January, is Josko Gvardiol from Croatia,” said Sheth.

He added:

“Heavily linked with Chelsea in the summer, it looked like a done deal at one point, and I’m sure Chelsea will be back in for him. He has been absolutely tremendous for Croatia at such a young age as well.”

Gvardiol was in exceptional form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Croatia finished third.

Liverpool are monitoring Mason Mount, says Simon Phillips

Mason Mount (right) has admirers at Anfield.

Journalist Simon Phillips has said that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount.

The English midfielder rose through the ranks at Chelsea and has consistently been one of their best players in the last few seasons. However, his contract with the London giants runs out in 2024, but there remains uncertainty regarding his next move.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Mason Mount wants the fans to support the club & get behind the players. Mason Mount wants the fans to support the club & get behind the players. https://t.co/cEc8PJ9th9

Mount is already attracting attention from clubs around the continent, thanks to his performances for club and country. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the Reds could pounce on the 23-year-old if he doesn't pen a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

“There are a lot of English clubs watching this situation. Liverpool, I know to be one of them. They’re keeping an eye on it. If it’s not going to be signed, they’re going to be there waiting," said Phillips.

Mount has registered two goals and six assists from 21 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

