Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race for Juventus star; club prioritising move for Declan Rice, and more - 2 February 2022

Chelsea will welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The London side are eager to stamp their authority in the tournament after falling behind in the Premier League title race. Currently third in the league table, they trail leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by ten points.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are reportedly prioritising a move for Declan Rice this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd February 2022.

Chelsea leading race for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Hard Tackle via La Stampa. The Dutchman is reportedly unsettled at Juventus, so the Blues are eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

De Ligt joined the Bianconeri in 2019 as one of the most promising young defenders in the world. Unfortunately, he has struggled to live up to expectations in Turin. The 22-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for the Bianconeri, bagging six goals and two assists. However, he appears to be disillusioned with life at Juventus, and is ready to leave.

His situation has alerted the Blues, who are in a muddle with their backline. The Premier League giants could lose three of their defensive stalwarts this summer. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are all in the final six months of their contracts. The Blues have failed in their attempts to renew their contracts, and are scouting the market for replacements.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is impressed with De Ligt, and desires to add the Dutchman to his roster. There's expected to be intense competition for the 22-year-old, though, as Bayern Munich are also reportedly in the fray. However, the London side appear to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Juventus are willing to let De Ligt leave, but he is expected to cost a fortune. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are still feeling the financial aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. So they might not be able to break the bank for the 22-year-old. However, the Blues may have no such problems.

Blues prioritising move for Declan Rice

Chelsea are prioritising a move for Declan Rice this summer.

Chelsea are prioritising a move for Declan Rice this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to shore up his midfield for next season. Declan Rice is the German's primary target for the position. The Englishman has evolved into one of the finest holding midfielders in Europe. He has bagged three goals and four assists across competitions this season.

The London side are laying down succession plans for Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, with both players on the wrong side of 30. The Blues are convinced Rice is the perfect man for the job, and want to bring their former youth player back to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old's current contract with West Ham United runs till the summer of 2024. So the Hammers are likely to demand an astronomical fee for his services. Moreover, the Blues will also have to fend off competition from Manchester United and Manchester City, who are also interested in the player.

Chelsea interested in Eder Militao

Chelsea are interested in Eder Militao.

Chelsea are interested in Eder Militao, according to AS. The Brazilian has been in inspired form for Real Madrid this season. The Blues are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old. They failed to sign Militao during his time with Porto, as the player opted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

The Premier League giants are ready for a second attempt on Militao now. Tuchel wants to bring in a new centre-back to offset the impending departures of three of his current stars.

Rudiger, Christensen and Azpilicueta are all tipped to leave Stamford Bridge on free transfers this summer. So Tuchel has identified Militao as a perfect replacement.

However, prising him away from Los Blancos would be no walk in the park, as he has been a key player under Ancelotti. The 24-year-old has bagged two goals and an assist in 30 games across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav