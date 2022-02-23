Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues leading race for Leeds United ace; Atletico Madrid want Kepa Arrizabalaga, and more - 23 February 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory over Lille at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic ensured that the holders have an advantage ahead of the return leg.

Meanwhile, the Blues are leading the race to sign a Leeds United star. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have identified Kepa Arrizabalaga as the ideal successor to Jan Oblak.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd February 2022:

Chelsea leading race for Raphinha

Raphinha is generating interest from clubs around Europe.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Raphinha, according to Football Transfers. The Leeds United attacker is also wanted by Barcelona. However, the Blues are the favourites to sign the Brazilian.

Raphinha arrived at Leeds in 2020, and has looked completely at ease in the Premier League. The Brazilian registered six goals and nine assists in 30 games in his debut season. He has already found the back of the net nine times in the current campaign, from 22 appearances. The 25-year-old’s steady rise has caught the attention of the Blues.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @Glongari Chelsea lead Barcelona in the race to sign to sign Raphinha this summer - and the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated. Chelsea lead Barcelona in the race to sign to sign Raphinha this summer - and the Brazilian will be available for as little as €25 million if Leeds are relegated.- @Glongari https://t.co/zGwk7mOyQG

The London side could be in the market for a new winger this summer due to the uncertain future of Christian Pulisic.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to bolster his attack this year, and is looking at multiple attacking targets. Raphinha is the latest to pop up on his radar, and could be targeted as a replacement for Pulisic. The American was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in January, but opted to stay at the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been in touch with Raphinha’s representatives, and the player is also willing to move to the Premier League giants. The Brazilian’s current contract with Leeds expires in 2024, but he is not planning to sign an extension.

The 25-year-old currently has a €75 million release clause in his contract. However, that amount would be reduced to €25 million if Leeds get relegated from the Premier League.

Apart from the Blues, Barcelona are also eager to secure Raphinha’s services. The Blaugrana believe he could be an able replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to leave the club this summer. However, the La Liga giants will have to qualify for the UEFA Champions League to beat Chelsea in the race for the Brazilian.

Atletico Madrid want Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga could be headed to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time since the arrival of Edouard Mendy at Chelsea. The Senegalese is Tuchel’s preferred choice for the number one role at Stamford Bridge. Kepa is growing frustrated with the situation despite his recent promising displays. Atletico Madrid could offer him an escape route from London.

The La Liga giants are looking for a new custodian amid the continued struggles of Jan Oblak. The Slovenian has been out of form this season, so Atletico are ready to offload him this summer. Los Colchoneros have identified Kepa as the perfect candidate to replace Oblak at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich interested in Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is set to become a free agent this summer.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are ready to go head-to-head for Andreas Christensen, according to Caught Offside via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Danish defender is in the final few months of his current contract at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have failed to convince him to extend his stay at the club. The player looks set to leave for free in the summer, with clubs already lining up for his services.

The Bavarians want Christensen to fill the shoes of Niklas Sule, who is expected to depart at the end of the season. The Nerazzurri are preparing for life without Stefan de Vrij, who could become a hot commodity in the summer. The Serie A giants want to rope in Christensen to address the issue.

Edited by Bhargav